Puppy cradled by monkey suffered broken back, starvation in southwest Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An autopsy conducted on a puppy that had been cuddled by a Taiwan macaque has found that it suffered a broken spine and starvation.

Last week, a Taiwan macaque that is believed to be an abandoned pet was found near Dongshi Bridge by residents in Chiayi County's Dongshi Township. The monkey was seen running around with the black puppy in its arms.

Residents did not try to separate the two animals, with some even speculating the monkey was successfully rearing the puppy. However, on Monday morning (Dec. 26), a cleaning crew found the dead puppy hanging from a tree near the bridge.



(CNA photo)

The Chiayi County Livestock Disease Control Center then conducted an autopsy and found that the dog's stomach was completely shriveled and that its spine had been fractured, suggesting a painful death.

Center director Lin Pei-ju (林珮如) was cited by TVBS as saying that when she tried to rescue the puppy, she was met with criticism from local residents. "Now that this tragedy has occurred, I hope that everyone will understand the hatefulness of (animal) abandonment," said Lin.

The male macaque has been reportedly wandering around Dongshi Bridge for more than a year. It was discovered by the public last week that it was cradling a small puppy in its arms, prompting many to take photos.



(Facebook, 東石之美 photo)

Some residents left messages to plead for mercy, hoping that the government departments would not separate the two animals, reasoning that the "monkey cares for the little black puppy as its child, feeding it and bathing it." Lin said that she was notified indirectly last Tuesday night (Dec. 20) and that she was worried about the puppy.

She said she attempted to rescue the animal the next morning, but locals allegedly complained, "The monkey and dog are fine, why catch them?" Lin said that the locals' claim that the monkey was taking care of the puppy like its own offspring defies common sense.

Livestock Disease Control Center staff still tried to catch the monkey, using blow guns, laying traps, and even bringing a female monkey to try to lure him. However, they were unsuccessful at separating the two animals.



Lin examines puppy. (Livestock Disease Control Center photo)

On Monday morning, Lin received a report from the cleaning team, saying that the dead puppy was hanging on a tree. Lin said she decided to conduct an autopsy.

Lin said she was quite surprised when she received the corpse. The whole dog was stretched into a long strip, and when she cut an incision in his belly, she found that his stomach had been severely atrophied.

She judged that it had not eaten for several days and that it's spine was badly fractured. Lin said that it was very distressing to see the puppy's condition.



Lin conducts autopsy on puppy. (Livestock Disease Control Center photo)

Lin said this also confirmed that claims by locals that the "monkey is looking after the dog like its own offspring" were not true. Lin said a woman surnamed Tu (凃), who heard the news, offered to help manage the cremation and burial of the dog's remains.