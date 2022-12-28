Taiwan's foreign minister emphasizes national defense to deter Chinese aggression

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The best way for Taiwan to respond to the increasing Chinese threat is to be fully prepared, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro published on Tuesday (Dec 27).

Polls in Taiwan show that the majority of Taiwanese are ready to defend their country and fight resolutely for freedom, Wu said. The foreign minister said he does not rule out the possibility China will use force to invade Taiwan to divert domestic pressure in the face of social problems, including the worsening economic recession and the failure of pandemic prevention policies, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Wu said that Taiwan stands on the front line against Chinese authoritarianism and is implementing national defense reforms and strengthening its defense industry. The nation is also continuing to acquire defensive weapons from the U.S. to enhance its defense capabilities, he said.

Simultaneously, Taiwan has strengthened its ties with other democratic countries and sought the support of the international community, including in Group of Seven (G7) meetings and EU summits, which have publicly stated their opposition to unilaterally changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, Wu said. This is key to deterring China's aggressive ambitions, he said.

The foreign minister emphasized that the Taiwanese will never accept the "one country, two systems" framework imposed by China in Hong Kong, per the press release. If war does break out, Taiwan will “definitely resist,” he said, referring to the biblical story David and Goliath.

Taiwan does not want war, but the more prepared the country is, the less likely China will act aggressively, he said.

Wu said that although the future of the democratic system is uncertain, it is resilient and can recover from a short period of chaos. Meanwhile, authoritarianism is powerful on the surface, but because there is no mechanism for the transition of power, corruption can run rampant if there are policy issues, he said.

A highly authoritarian political system often makes disastrous decisions, Wu added.