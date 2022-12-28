Alexa
Northeast monsoon likely to bring rain, poor visibility for Taipei 101 on New Year's Eve

People attending New Year's Eve countdown at Taipei 101 advised to bring rain gear

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/28 10:26
Taipei 101 fireworks obscured by smoke in 2020. (Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A northeast monsoon set to arrive on Wednesday (Dec. 28) is currently predicted to last through New Year's Eve, when it is anticipated to bring rain and poor visibility to revelers wishing to watch the fireworks at Taipei 101.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast that in western Taiwan from Hsinchu County to Kaohsiung County, as well as Nantou, the low temperature is likely to drop below 10 C from tonight to Thursday morning (Dec. 29).

Liao Ching-hsiang (廖經翔), a forecaster with the CWB, said that the northeast monsoon is expected from Thursday until New Year's Eve, with short-term rains in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

Liao said the monsoon is expected to weaken on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, but the water vapor in the atmosphere will not have dissipated. Therefore, precipitation will probably continue in northern and eastern areas in the form of localized, short-term rain.

Liao said temperatures in the northern part of the country will range between 14 and 18 C on Thursday. Central and southern regions will see temperatures of 22 and 24 C during the day, 11 and 12 C during the night.

On Friday (Dec. 30), Liao said that diurnal temperature fluctuations will be less pronounced.

Liao said there could be sporadic rainfall on the east side of Taipei on Dec. 31, where Taipei 101 is located, while thicker cloud cover may obstruct the view of the building. Liao advised people who intend to go to Taipei 101 to view the fireworks to bring rain gear.

Liao is forecasting that on Jan. 1 temperatures in the north will range between 15 and 18 C during the day, and 16 and 24 C in the central and southern parts of Taiwan.

