Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Mandatory traceability for Taiwan tea takes effect in 2023

Authorities eye covering oysters, garlic, other products into traceability system

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/28 10:06
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tea grown in Taiwan will be subject to a traceability system starting Jan. 1, 2023, as more agricultural and fishery products are set to be regulated.

Domestically cultivated tea must come with certification that indicates its origin, such as a QR code or a label listing it as organic, according to the Council of Agriculture (COA). The measure was introduced to fight counterfeit tea being labeled as Taiwan tea.

Over 4,000 businesses in the tea industry have registered their products as required by the Agricultural and Food Agency. False or inadequate labeling will incur penalties pursuant to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) and information of the businesses held liable will be published, wrote Agriharvest.

COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said testing methods are being developed to identify the source of more agricultural and fishery products. Oysters, garlic, and shiitake mushrooms are among those to be incorporated into the traceability mechanism.

In October, Kaohsiung seized 107 tons of tea leaves that claimed to have been grown in Taiwan but were actually produced in China and smuggled via Vietnam. The products, marketed as prime Taiwan tea, were distributed by a prominent tea dealer in Gangshan District.
Taiwan
agricultural
tea
traceability
fishery
oyster
garlic
shiitake mushoom

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese Diet delegation pays respect to former Taiwan president
Japanese Diet delegation pays respect to former Taiwan president
2022/12/27 17:13
Taiwan east coast rail line repaired 100 days after earthquake
Taiwan east coast rail line repaired 100 days after earthquake
2022/12/27 16:19
Taiwan issues travel warning to Peru
Taiwan issues travel warning to Peru
2022/12/27 15:58
Taiwan to launch 1st indigenous submarine in September 2023
Taiwan to launch 1st indigenous submarine in September 2023
2022/12/27 15:34
Taiwan-Australia art exchange program features Indigenous artists
Taiwan-Australia art exchange program features Indigenous artists
2022/12/27 14:46