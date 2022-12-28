Helping traders achieve their goals: OctaFX’s milestones in 2022

Moving into the next year, the international broker OctaFX analysed its most important milestones of 2022 and their meaning for the company and its clients.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 28 December 2022 - 2022 was a year of unprecedented changes and struggles in the financial markets. For the international broker OctaFX, it was a year full of hard work that helped achieve several significant milestones and make investing more accessible for many people around the world. Here's what 2022 was all about for the broker.Early in the year, OctaFX made cryptocurrency trading available on the weekends. While most banks and platforms work only from Monday to Friday, non-stop trading was welcomed by traders who sought to open orders on Saturday and Sunday or could not trade during weekdays.OctaFX added 25 new cryptocurrency instruments to provide its clients with more opportunities to diversify their portfolios and profit from the highly volatile nature of the crypto market.One of the major awards this year, thefrom the international Forex news portaldeserved a special place in OctaFX's trophy case. The winners in 27 nominations of thewere determined by public voting that reflected the views of the global trading community.Swaps (fees traders pay for leaving their orders overnight) are charged every day and tend to accumulate, making trading less profitable. OctaFX lifted this financial burden off of its clients by optimising its work processes.Eleven years of providing brokerage services marked an important milestone for OctaFX. For the first time in its history, the broker decided to hold a visual rebranding, adopting a fresh new look with elegant colours, space-inspired elements, and a new logo.Another essential accolade of 2022 was the title offrom International Business Magazine, a Dubai-based financial publication. The editorial decided to honour OctaFX with the award for 'delivering the top of the line services to investing clients and partners, the most promising investment products, and its impressive figures of 12 million trading accounts throughout 150 countries—all of which are a testament to its reliability.'In November 2022, to its existing 80 CFD instruments OctaFX added 150 stocks listed on 16 exchanges. The list of stocks included some of the most notable names, such as Airbus, Amazon, Apple, BMW, and Tesla, as well as other major companies from Australia, Europe, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S.Towards the end of the year, OctaFX its own trading platform—OctaTrader. The platform aims to provide OctaFX's clients with a clearer view of the market, help them decrease possible risks, and streamline decision-making. Apart from that, OctaTrader is seamlessly integrated with the broker's other apps and web services.Throughout 2022, OctaFX's financial experts held over 700 webinars and workshops in 6 languages, while the broker's YouTube channel grew to more than 980,000 subscribers. For OctaFX, commitment to education means a commitment to its clients' goals, which is essential to building long-term, robust relationships with them.Corporate social responsibility always remains among the broker's most cherished values. In 2022, the company's seventeen charitable initiatives included emergency response projects that helped almost 2,000 people overcome the devastating effects of the flood in Pakistan and the earthquake in Indonesia. Other projects were mostly centred around education, aiding 50 schools and organisations and more than 4,000 students of all ages in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, and Pakistan.2022 was a year full of efficient work and impressive achievements. Some of its brightest developments are set to continue in the upcoming year. OctaFX will resume work on OctaTrader, launch in several new regions, and help more people achieve their investment goals.Hashtag: #OctaFX

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 150 countries with more than 12 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.



On a side note, OctaFX has also won more than 50 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 'Best ECN Broker' award from World Finance and the 2022 'Best Global Broker Asia' award from International Business Magazine.



