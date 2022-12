2023 AP World Sports Calendar

MARCH

1, Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. England, 1st ODI.

1-5, Dharamsala, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 3rd test.

1-5, Aspen, Colorado — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

1-5, Kvitfjell, Norway — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

2-5, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico — golf, US PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open.

2-5, Orlando, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational.

2-5, Singapore — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's World Championship.

3, Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. England, 2nd ODI.

3-5, Vancouver, British Columbia — rugby union, sevens world series.

4, Italy — cycling, Strade Bianche.

5, Tokyo — athletics, Tokyo Marathon.

5, Sakhir, Bahrain — motorsport, F1, Bahrain GP.

5, St. Petersburg, Florida — motorsport, IndyCar, St. Petersburg GP.

5-12, France — cycling, Paris-Nice.

6, Chattogram, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. England, 3rd ODI.

6-12, Italy — cycling, Tirreno-Adriatico.

7-8, Europe — football, Champions League round of 16.

8-12, Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. West Indies, 2nd test.

8-19, Indian Wells, California — tennis ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.

8-21, various — baseball, World Baseball Classic.

9, Chattogram, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. England, 1st T20.

9-12, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Players Championship.

9-12, Hainan, China — golf, US LPGA Tour, Blue Bay.

9-12, Nairobi, Kenya — golf, European tour, Kenya Open.

9-13, Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 1st test.

9-13, Ahmedabad, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 4th test.

10-11, Are, Sweden — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

11, Rome — rugby union, Six Nations, Italy vs. Wales.

11, London — rugby union, Six Nations, England vs. France.

11-12, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

12, Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby union, Six Nations, Scotland vs. Ireland.

12, Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. England, 2nd T20.

12, Nagoya, Japan — athletics, Nagoya Women's Marathon.

13-19, Soldeu, Andorra — Alpine skiing, World Cup Finals.

14, Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. England, 3rd T20.

14-19, Birmingham, England — badminton, All England Open.

14-15, Europe — football, Champions League round of 16.

16, East London, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.

16-19, Palm Harbor, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Valspar Championship.

16-19, Eastern Cape, South Africa — golf, European tour, SDC Championship.

17, Mumbai, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 1st ODI.

17, Cheltenham, England — horse race, Cheltenham Gold Cup.

17-19, Tucson, Arizona — golf, LIV Golf.

17-21, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd test.

18, Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby union, Six Nations, Scotland vs. Italy.

18, Paris — rugby union, Six Nations, France vs. Wales.

18, Dublin — rugby union, Six Nations, Ireland vs. England.

18, East London, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.

18, Milan — cycling, Milan-San Remo.

18, Sebring, Florida — motorsport, 12 Hours of Sebring.

19, Seoul, South Korea — athletics, Seoul Marathon.

19, Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 2nd ODI.

19, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — motorsport, F1, Saudi Arabia GP.

20-26, Spain — cycling, Volta a Catalunya.

20-June 1, India — cricket, Indian Premier League.

21, Potchefstroom, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. West Indies, 3rd ODI.

21-April 2, Miami — tennis, ATP-WTA, Miami Open.

22, Chennai, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 3rd ODI.

22-26, Austin, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, WGC-Match Play.

23-26, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic — golf, US PGA Tour, Puntacana Championship.

23-26, Gold Canyon, Arizona — golf, US LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship.

23-26, Johannesburg — golf, European tour, Jonsson Workwear Open.

25, Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.

25, Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. West Indies, 1st T20.

25, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — horse racing, Dubai World Cup.

26, Gent, Belgium — cycling, Gent-Wevelgem.

26, Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. West Indies, 2nd T20.

26, Portimao, Portugal — motorsport, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP.

28, Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.

28, Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.

30-April 2, San Antonio, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Texas Open.

30-April 2, Palos Verdes, California — golf, US LPGA Tour, LA Open.

31, Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.

31, Benoni, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Netherlands, 1st ODI.

31-April 2, Hong Kong — rugby union, sevens world series.

APRIL

2, Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

2, Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Netherlands, 2nd ODI.

2, Melbourne, Australia — motorsport, F1, Australian GP.

2, Fort Worth, Texas — motorsport, IndyCar, Texas 600.

2, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina — motorsport, MotoGP, Argentina MotoGP.

3-9, Houston — tennis, ATP, US Men's Clay Court Championship.

3-9, Marrakech, Morocco — tennis, ATP, Grand Prix Hassan II.

3-9, Estoril, Portugal — tennis, ATP, Estoril Open.

3-9, Charleston, South Carolina — tennis, WTA, Charleston Open.

3-9, Bogota, Colombia — tennis, WTA, Copa Colsanitas.

5, Dunedin, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

5-16, Brampton, Canada — ice hockey, women's world championship.

6-9, Augusta, Georgia — golf, Masters.

8, Queenstown, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.

8-9, Singapore — rugby union, sevens world series.

9, Paris — cycling, Paris-Roubaix.

9-16, Monte Carlo — tennis, ATP, Monte Carlo Masters.

11-12, Europe — football, Champions League quarterfinals.

12-15, Ewa Beach, Hawaii — golf, US LPGA Tour, Lotte Championship.

13, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 1st T20.

13-16, Hilton Head, South Carolina — golf, US PGA Tour, Heritage.

14-15, tbd — tennis, Billie Jean King Cup qualifying.

15, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd T20.

15, Liverpool, England — horse racing, Grand National.

15-May 1, Sheffield, England — snooker, world championship.

16, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd T20.

16, Netherlands — cycling, Amstel Gold race.

16, Long Beach, California — motorsport, IndyCar, Long Beach GP.

16, Austin, Texas — motorsport, MotoGP, Americas MotoGP.

17, Boston — athletics, Boston Marathon.

17-23, Barcelona, Spain — tennis, ATP, Barcelona Open.

17-23, Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina — tennis, ATP, Banja Luka Open.

17-23, Munich — tennis, ATP, BMW Open.

17-23, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, WTA, Porsche Grand Prix.

17-23, Istanbul — tennis, WTA, Istanbul Championship.

18-19, Europe — football, Champions League quarterfinals.

19, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 4th T20.

20-23, Avondale, Louisiana — golf, US PGA Tour, Zurich Classic.

20-23, The Woodlands, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship.

20-23, Omitama, Japan — golf, European tour, ISPS Handa Championship.

21-23, Adelaide, Australia — golf, LIV Golf.

23, Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 5th T20.

23, London — athletics, London Marathon.

23, Belgium — cycling, Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

26, Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI.

25-May 7, Madrid — tennis, ATP-WTA, Madrid Open.

27-30, Vallarta, Mexico — golf, US PGA Tour, Mexico Open.

27-30, Los Angeles — golf, US LPGA Tour, LA Championship.

27-30, Incheon, South Korea — golf, European tour, Korea Championship.

28, Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI.

28-30, Singapore — golf, LIV Golf.

29, Paris — football, French Cup final.

29, tbd — football, Asian Champions League final, first leg.

30, Baku, Azerbaijan — motorsport, F1, Azerbaijan GP.

30, Birmingham, Alabama — motorsport, IndyCar, Alabama GP.

30, Jerez, Spain — motorsport, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP.

