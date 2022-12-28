Alexa
2023 AP World Sports Calendar

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/28 03:35
AUGUST

3, Shenzhen, China — athletics, Diamond League.

3-6, Greensboro, North Carolina — golf, US PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship.

3-6, Ayrshire, Scotland — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open.

3-13, Glasgow, Scotland — cycling, world championships.

4-6, Greenbrier, Kentucky — golf, LIV Golf.

5, Cardiff, Wales — rugby union, Wales vs. England.

6, Nashville, Tennessee — motorsport, IndyCar, Music City GP.

6, Silverstone, England — motorsport, MotoGP, British MotoGP.

7-13, Toronto — tennis, ATP, Canadian Open.

7-13, Montreal — tennis, WTA, Canadian Open.

7-13, Concord, New Hampshire — tennis, WTA, Thoreau Open.

10-13, Memphis, Tennessee — golf, US PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship.

10-13, Walton-on-the-Hill, England — golf, Women's British Open.

12, Speedway, Indiana — motorsport, IndyCar, Gallagher GP.

12, London — rugby union, England vs. Wales.

13-20, Cincinnati, Ohio — tennis, ATP-WTA, Western & Southern Open.

13-20, Vancouver, British Columbia — tennis, WTA, Van Open.

17-20, Olympia Fields, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, BMW Championship.

17-20, Antrim, Northern Ireland — golf, US LPGA-European tours, ISPS Handa World Invitational.

19, Cardiff, Wales — rugby union, Wales vs. South Africa.

19-27, Budapest, Hungary — athletics, world championships.

20, Spielberg, Austria — motorsport, MotoGP, Austrian MotoGP.

20-26, Winston-Salem, North Carolina — tennis, ATP, Winston-Salem Open.

20-26, Cleveland — tennis, WTA, Tennis in the Land.

20-26, Granby, Quebec — tennis, WTA, Granby Championships.

21-27, Copenhagen, Denmark — badminton, world championships.

24-27, Atlanta — golf, US PGA Tour, Tour Championship.

24-27, Vancouver, British Columbia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Canadian Women's Open.

24-27, Prague — golf, European tour, Czech Masters.

25, London — rugby union, New Zealand vs. South Africa.

25-Sept. 10, Philippines, Japan, Indonesia — basketball, men's World Cup.

26, London — rugby union, England vs. Fiji.

26-Sept. 17, Spain — cycling, Spanish Vuelta.

27, Zandvoort, Netherlands — motorsport, F1, Dutch GP.

27, Madison, Illinois — motorsport, IndyCar, BAG 500.

28-Sept. 10, New York — tennis, U.S. Open.

30, Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 1st T20.

31, Zurich — athletics, Diamond League, Weltklasse.

31-Sept. 3, Portland, Oregon — golf, US LPGA Tour, Portland Classic.

31-Sept. 3, Crans Montana, Switzerland — golf, European tour, European Masters.

SEPTEMBER

1, Manchester, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 2nd T20.

2-17, Pakistan — cricket, men's Asia Cup.

3, Monza, Italy — motorsport, F1, Italian GP.

3, Birmingham, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 3rd T20.

3, Portland, Oregon — motorsport, IndyCar, Portland GP.

3, Catalunya, Spain — motorsport, MotoGP, Catalan MotoGP.

3-10, Belgrade, Serbia — rowing, world championships.

4-10, Bari, Italy — tennis, WTA, Delle Open.

5, Nottingham, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 4th T20.

7-10, Cincinnati, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Queen City Championship.

7-10, Straffan, Ireland — golf, European tour, Irish Open.

8, Brussels — athletics, Diamond League, Memorial van Damme.

8, Cardiff, Wales — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI.

8-Oct. 28, France — rugby union, men's World Cup.

10, Southampton, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI.

10, Monterey, California — motorsport, IndyCar, Monterey GP.

10, Misano Adriatico, Italy — motorsport, MotoGP, San Marino MotoGP.

12-17, tbd — tennis, Davis Cup group stage.

13, London — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI.

14-17, Virginia Water, England — golf, European tour, BMW PGA Championship.

15, London — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 4th ODI.

16-17, Eugene, Oregon — athletics, Diamond League Finals, Prefontaine Classic.

17, Singapore — motorsport, F1, Singapore GP.

20-24, Pontevedra, Spain — triathlon, world championships.

20-26, Chengdu, China — tennis, ATP, Chengdu Open.

20-26, Zhuhai, China — tennis, ATP, Zhuhai Championships.

21-24, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France — golf, European tour, French Open.

22-24, Malaga, Spain — golf, US LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup.

22-24, Vancouver, British Columbia — tennis, ATP, Laver Cup.

23-Oct. 8, Hangzhou, China — athletics, Asian Games.

24, Suzuka, Japan — motorsport, F1, Japanese GP.

24, Berlin —athletics, Berlin Marathon.

24, Greater Noida, India — motorsport, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP.

27-Oct. 3, Astana, Kazakhstan — tennis, ATP, Astana Open.

28-Oct. 4, Beijing — tennis, ATP, China Open.

29-Oct. 1, Rome — golf, Ryder Cup.

29-Oct. 1, Rogers, Arkansas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Arkansas Championship.

30-Oct. 1, Riga, Latvia — athletics, world road running championships.

30-Oct. 8, Antwerp, Belgium — gymnastics, artistic world championships.

OCTOBER

1, Motegi, Japan — motorsport, MotoGP, Japanese MotoGP.

1, Paris — horse race, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

4-15, Shanghai — tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.

5-8, Colony, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America.

5-8, St Andrews, Scotland — golf, European tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

8, Lusail, Qatar — motorsport, F1, Qatar GP.

8, Chicago — athletics, Chicago Marathon.

10-Nov. 26, India — cricket, men's World Cup.

12-15, Shanghai — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGA Shanghai.

12-15, Madrid — golf, European tour, Spanish Open.

15, Mandalika, Indonesia — motorsport, MotoGP, Indonesian MotoGP.

16-22, Tokyo — tennis, ATP, Japan Open.

16-22, Antwerp, Belgium — tennis, ATP, European Open.

19-22, tbd, South Korea — golf, US LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship.

20-Nov. 5, Santiago, Chile — athletics, Pan American Games.

22, Austin, Texas — motorsport, F1, US GP.

22, Phillip Island, Australia — motorsport, MotoGP, Australian MotoGP.

23-29, Vienna, Austria — tennis, ATP, Erste Bank Open.

23-29, Basel, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Indoors.

24-29, Budapest, Hungary — karate, world championships.

26-29, Taipei City, Taiwan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts.

28, tbd, South America — football, Copa Sudamericana final.

29, Mexico City — motorsport, F1, Mexico GP.

29, Buriram, Thailand — motorsport, MotoGP, Thailand MotoGP.

30-Nov. 5, Paris — tennis, ATP, Paris Masters.

NOVEMBER

2-5, Ibaraki, Japan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Japan Classic.

3-4, Los Angeles — horse racing, Breeders' Cup.

5, Sao Paulo, Brazil — motorsport, F1, Sao Paulo GP.

5, New York — athletics, New York Marathon.

5-11, Stockholm, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Stockholm Open.

5-11, Metz, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.

7, Melbourne, Australia — horse race, Melbourne Cup.

7-12, tbd — tennis, Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

9-12, Sun City, South Africa — golf, European tour, Nedbank Challenge.

11, tbd, South America — football, Copa Libertadores final.

11-13, Belleair, Florida — golf, US LPGA Tour, The Annika.

12, Sepang, Malaysia — motorsport, MotoGP, Malaysian MotoGP.

12-19, Turin, Italy — tennis, ATP, ATP Finals.

12-19, tbd — tennis, ATP, Next Gen Finals.

16-19, Naples, Florida — golf, US LPGA Tour, Tour Championship.

16-19, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, DP World Tour Championship.

18, Las Vegas — motorsport, F1, Las Vegas GP.

19, Lusail, Qatar — motorsport, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP.

22-26, Malaga, Spain — tennis, Davis Cup Finals.

26, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — motorsport, F1, Abu Dhabi GP.

26, Cheste, Spain — motorsport, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP.

DECEMBER

10, Brussels — athletics, European cross country championships.