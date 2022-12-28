2023 AP World Sports Calendar

JANUARY

1-8, Australia — tennis, ATP-WTA, United Cup.

1-8, Adelaide, Australia — tennis, ATP-WTA, Adelaide International I.

1-15, Saudi Arabia — rally, Dakar Rally.

2-7, Pune India — tennis, ATP, Tata Open.

2-8, Auckland, New Zealand — tennis, WTA, ASB Classic.

3, Mumbai, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

3-7, Multan, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd test.

4, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

4-5, Zagreb, Croatia — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

4-8, Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. South Africa, 3rd test.

5, Pune, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

5-8, Kapalua, Hawaii — golf, US PGA Tour, Tournament of Champions.

7, Rajkot, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.

7-8, Adelboden, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

7-8, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

9-14, Auckland, New Zealand — tennis, ATP, ASB Classic.

9-14, Adelaide, Australia — tennis, ATP-WTA, Adelaide International II.

9-14, Hobart, Australia — tennis, WTA, Hobart International.

10, Flachau, Austria — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

10, Guwahati, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.

10, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI.

10-15, Wengen, Switzerland— Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

12, Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.

12, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI.

12, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 1st T20.

12-15, St. Anton, Austria — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

12-15, Honolulu — golf, US PGA Tour, Sony Open.

13-15, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, Hero Cup.

13-29, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, India — field hockey, men's World Cup.

14, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI.

14, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 2nd T20.

14-15, tbd, United States — American football, NFL wild card playoffs.

15, Thiruvananthapuram, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.

15, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 3rd T20.

16-29, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.

17-22, Kitzbuhel, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

18, Hyderabad, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI.

18, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 1st ODI.

18-22, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

19-22, La Quinta, California — golf, US PGA Tour, The American Express.

19-22, Orlando, Florida — golf, US LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions.

19-22, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, Abu Dhabi Championship.

20, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 2nd ODI.

21, Raipur, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI.

21-22, Hamilton, New Zealand — rugby union, sevens world series.

21-22, tbd, United States — American football, NFL divisional round playoffs.

23, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 3rd ODI.

24, Indore, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI.

24, Schladming, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

24, Kronplatz, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

25-28, San Diego — golf, US PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open.

26-29, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

26-29, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, Dubai Desert Classic.

27, Ranchi, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 1st T20.

27, Bloemfontein, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. England, 1st ODI.

27-29, Sydney — rugby union, sevens world series.

28, Las Vegas — boxing, Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu for WBC-WBA-IBF-WBO super welterweight titles.

28-29, Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

29, Lucknow, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 2nd T20.

29, Bloemfontein, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. England, 2nd ODI.

29, Osaka, Japan — athletics, Osaka Women's Marathon.

29, tbd, United States — American football, NFL conference championships.

30-Feb. 5, Lyon, France — tennis, WTA, Lyon Open.

30-Feb. 5, Cali, Colombia — tennis, WTA, Copa Oster.

30-Feb. 5, Hua Hin, Thailand — tennis, WTA, Thailand Open.

FEBRUARY

1, Ahmedabad, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 3rd T20.

1, Kimberley, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. England, 3rd ODI.

2-5, Pebble Beach, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2-5, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

3-5, tbd — tennis, Davis Cup qualifying.

4, Cardiff, Wales — rugby union, Six Nations, Wales vs. Ireland.

4, London — rugby union, Six Nations, England vs. Scotland.

4, Chamonix, France — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

4, Sunrise, Florida — ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game.

4-8, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. West Indies, 1st test.

5, Rome — rugby union, Six Nations, Italy vs. France.

6-12, Dallas — tennis, ATP, Dallas Open.

6-12, Cordoba, Argentina — tennis, ATP, Cordoba Open.

6-12, Montpellier, France — tennis, ATP, Open Sud de France.

6-12, Linz, Austria — tennis, WTA, Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

6-19, Courchevel-Meribel, France — Alpine skiing, world championships.

9-12, Scottsdale, Arizona — golf, US PGA Tour, Phoenix Open.

9-12, Singapore — golf, European tour, Singapore Classic.

9-13, Nagpur, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 1st test.

10-26, South Africa — cricket, Women's T20 World Cup.

11, Dublin — rugby union, Six Nations, Ireland vs. France.

11, Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby union, Six Nations, Scotland vs. Wales.

12, London — rugby union, Six Nations, England vs. Italy.

12, Glendale, Arizona — American football, NFL Super Bowl.

12-16, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. West Indies, 2nd test.

13-18, Doha, Qatar — tennis, WTA, Qatar Open.

13-19, Rotterdam, Netherlands — tennis, ATP, ABN AMRO Open.

13-19, Delray Beach, Florida — tennis, ATP, Delray Beach Open.

13-19, Buenos Aires, Argentina — tennis, ATP, Argentina Open.

14-15, Europe — football, Champions League round of 16.

16-19, Pacific Palisades, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational.

16-19, Bangkok — golf, European tour, Thailand Classic.

16-20, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st test.

17-21, New Delhi — cricket, India vs. Australia, 2nd test.

18, Bathurst, Australia — athletics, world cross country championships.

18, Sydney — rugby league, World Club Challenge: Penrith vs. St Helens.

19, Salt Lake City — basketball, NBA All-Star Game.

19-25, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, WTA, Dubai Championships.

20-26, Rio de Janeiro — tennis, ATP, Rio Open,

20-26, Doha, Qatar — tennis, ATP, Qatar Open.

20-26, Marseille, France — tennis, ATP, Open 13.

20-26, Merida, Mexico — tennis, WTA, Merida Open.

21-22, Europe — football, Champions League round of 16.

23-26, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Honda Classic.

23-26, Chonburi, Thailand — golf, US LPGA Tour, Honda Thailand.

23-26, New Delhi — golf, European tour, Indian Open.

23-26, Crans Montana, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

23-26, tbd — basketball, Americas men's World Cup qualifying.

23-27, Asia — basketball, Asian men's World Cup qualifying.

24-26, Cairo, Egypt; Luanda, Angola — basketball, African men's World Cup qualifying.

24-26, Mayakoba, Mexico — golf, LIV Golf.

24-27, Europe — basketball, European men's World Cup qualifying.

24-28, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 2nd test.

25, Rome — rugby union, Six Nations, Italy vs. Ireland.

25, Cardiff, Wales — rugby union, Six Nations, Wales vs. England.

25-26, Palisades Tahoe, California — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

25-26, Los Angeles — rugby union, sevens world series.

26, London — football, English League Cup final.

26, Paris — rugby union, Six Nations, France vs. Scotland.

27-March 5, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, ATP, Dubai Championships.

27-March 5, Acapulco, Mexico — tennis, ATP, Mexican Open.

27-March 5, Santiago, Chile — tennis, ATP, Chile Open.

27-March 5, Monterrey, Mexico — tennis, WTA, Monterrey Open.

27-March 5, Austin, Texas — tennis, WTA, ATX Open.

28-March 4, Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. West Indies, 1st test.

MORE