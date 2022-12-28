2023 AP World Sports Calendar

|MAY
1, Rawalpindi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI.
1-7, Saint Malo, France — tennis, WTA, Saint Malo Open.
4, Rawalpindi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 4th ODI.
4-7, Charlotte, North Carolina — golf, US PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship.
4-7, San Francisco — golf, US LPGA Tour, Hanwha Internationa; Crown.
4-7, Rome — golf, European tour, Italian Open.
5, Doha, Qatar — athletics, Diamond League.
5-16, Phnom Penh, Cambodia — South East Asian Games.
6, Seville, Spain — football, Copa del Rey final.
6, Saitama, Japan — football, Asian Champions League final, second leg.
6, Louisville, Kentucky — horse racing, Kentucky Derby.
6-28, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.
7, Rawalpindi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 5th ODI.
7, Miami — motorsport, F1, Miami GP.
7-14, Doha, Qatar — judo, world championships.
8-21, Rome — tennis, ATP, Italian Open.
9-10, Europe — football, Champions League semifinals.
11-14, McKinney, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Byron Nelson.
11-14, Clifton, New Jersey — golf, US LPGA Tour, Founders Cup.
11-14, Antwerp, Belgium — golf, European tour, Soudal Open.
12-14, Tulsa, Oklahoma — golf, LIV Golf.
12-14, Toulouse, France — rugby union, sevens world series.
12-28, Finland-Latvia — ice hockey, men's world championship.
13, Speedway, Indiana — motorsport, IndyCar, GMR GP.
14, Le Mans, France — motorsport, MotoGP, French MotoGP.
14-21, Suzhou, China — badminton, Sudirman Cup finals.
15-21, Paris — tennis, WTA, Trophee Clarins.
16-17, Europe — football, Champions League semifinals.
18-21, Rochester, New York — golf, US PGA Championship.
20, Baltimore — horse racing, Preakness Stakes.
20-21, London — rugby union, sevens world series.
21, Imola, Italy — motorsport, F1, Emilia Romagna GP.
21-27, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.
21-27, Lyon, France — tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.
21-27, Strasbourg, France — tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International.
21-27, Rabat, Morocco — tennis, WTA, Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
24, Rome — football, Coppa Italia final.
24-28, Las Vegas — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGA Match Play.
25-28, Fort Worth, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Championship.
25-28, Cromvoirt, Netherlands — golf, European tour, Dutch Open.
27-28, Gotzis, Austria — athletics, Hypomeeting.
28, Monaco — motorsport, F1, Monaco GP.
28, Speedway, Indiana — motorsport, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.
28, Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI International.
28-June 11, Paris — tennis, French Open.
31, Budapest, Hungary — football, Europa League final.
31, tbd — football, CONCACAF Champions League final, first leg.
31, Adelaide, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin I.
|JUNE
1-4, Dublin, Ohio — golf, US PGA Tour, Memorial.
1-4, Jersey City, New Jersey — golf, US LPGA Tour, Americas Open.
1-4, Hamburg, Germany — golf, European tour, European Open.
1-18, tbd, United States — basketball, NBA Finals.
2, Rome — athletics, Diamond League, Golden Gala.
3, London — football, FA Cup final.
3, Berlin — football, German Cup final.
3, Epsom, England — horse racing, Epsom Derby.
4, Barcelona, Spain — motorsport, F1, Spanish GP.
4, Hengelo, Netherlands — athletics, FBK Games.
4 tbd — football, CONCACAF Champions League final, second leg.
4, Detroit — motorsport, IndyCar, Detroit GP.
4-11, France — cycling, Criterium du Dauphine.
6-11, Makarska, Croatia — tennis, WTA, Makarska Open.
8-11, Toronto — golf, US PGA Tour, Canadian Open.
8-11, Stockholm, Sweden — golf, European tour, Scandinavian Mixed.
9, Paris — athletics, Diamond League, Paris Meeting.
9-11, Galloway, New Jersey — golf, US LPGA Tour, ShopRite Classic.
10, Istanbul — football, Champions League final.
10, Elmont, New York — horse racing, Belmont Stakes.
10-11, Le Mans, France — motorsport, 24 Hours of Le Mans.
11, Florence, Italy — motorsport, MotoGP, Italian MotoGP.
11-18, Switzerland — cycling, Tour de Suisse.
12-18, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, ATP, Boss Open.
12-18, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands — tennis, ATP, Libema Open.
12-18, Valencia, Spain — tennis, WTA, Valencia Open.
12-18, s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands — tennis, WTA, Libema Open.
12-18, Nottingham, England — tennis, WTA, Rothesay Open.
14-18, Rotterdam, Netherlands — football, UEFA Nations League finals.
14-27, tbd — ice hockey, NHL Stanley Cup finals.
15, Oslo, Norway — athletics, Diamond League, Bislett Games.
15-18, Los Angeles — golf, U.S. Open.
15-18, Belmont, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic.
16-20, Birmingham, England — cricket, 1st Ashes test.
16-July 16, Qatar — football, men's Asian Cup.
18, Montreal — motorsport, F1, Canadian GP.
18, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin — motorsport, IndyCar, Road America.
18, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany — motorsport, MotoGP, German MotoGP.
19-25, London — tennis, ATP, Queen's Club.
19-25, Halle, Germany — tennis, ATP, Terra Wortmann Open.
19-25, Berlin — tennis, WTA, Berlin Open.
19-25, Gaiba, Italy —tennis, WTA, Veneto Open.
19-25, Birmingham, England — tennis, WTA, Rothesay Classic.
21, Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin II.
21-July 2, Krakow, Poland — European Games.
22-25, Springfield, New Jersey — golf, Women's PGA Championship.
22-25, Cromwell, Connecticut — golf, US PGA Tour, Travelers Championship.
22-25, Munich — golf, European tour, BMW International Open.
23, Ascot, England — horse racing, Gold Cup.
24, New York — athletics, NYC Grand Prix.
25, Assen, Netherlands — motorsport, MotoGP, Dutch GP.
25-July 1, Mallorca, Spain — tennis, ATP, Mallorca Championships.
25-July 1, Bad Homburg, Germany — tennis, WTA, Bad Homburg Open.
25-July 1, Eastbourne, England — tennis, ATP-WTA, Eastbourne International.
26-July 16, Americas — football, Gold Cup.
27, Ostrava, Czech Republic — athletics, Golden Spike.
28-July 2, London — cricket, 2nd Ashes test.
29-July 2, Detroit — golf, US PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic.
29-July 2, Sutton Coldfield, England — golf, European tour, British Masters.
30, Lausanne, Switzerland — athletics, Diamond League, Athletissima.
30-July 2, Sotogrande, Spain — golf, LIV Golf.
|JULY
1-23, France — cycling, Tour de France.
2, Spielberg, Austria — motorsport, F1, Austrian GP.
2, Lexington, Ohio — motorsport, IndyCar, Honda 200.
2, Stockholm — athletics, Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan.
3-16, London — tennis, Wimbledon.
6-9, Pebble Beach, California — golf, U.S. Women's Open.
6-9, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.
6-9, Farso, Denmark — golf, European tour, Made in Himmerland.
6-10, Leeds, England — cricket, 3rd Ashes test.
9, Silverstone, England — motorsport, F1, British GP.
9, Almaty, Kazakhstan — motorsport, MotoGP, Kazakhstan MotoGP.
10-15, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, WTA, Nordea Open.
10-16, Contrexeville, France — tennis, WTA, Open 88.
10-Aug. 20, Australia, New Zealand — football, Women's World Cup.
12, Sydney — rugby league, State of Origin III.
12-16, Pattaya, Thailand — athletics, Asian championships.
13-16, Nicholasville, Kentucky — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.
13-16, North Berwick, Scotland — golf, US PGA-European tours, Scottish Open.
13-16, Sylvania, Ohio golf, US LPGA Tour, Greater Toledo Classic.
14-30, Fukuoka, Japan — swimming, world championships.
16, Chorzowe, Poland — athletics, Diamond League, Kamila Skolimowska Memorial.
16, Toronto — motorsport, IndyCar, Toronto GP.
17-23, Newport, Rhode Island — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open.
17-23, Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Open.
17-23, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Nordea Open.
17-23, Budapest, Hungary — tennis, WTA, Hungarian Grand Prix.
17-23, Iasi, Romania — tennis, WTA, Iasi Open.
17-23, Palermo, Italy — tennis, WTA, Palermo Ladies Open.
19-22, Midland, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
19-23, Manchester, England — cricket, 4th Ashes test.
20-23, Wirral, England — golf, British Open.
20-23, Truckee, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship.
21, Monaco — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis.
22, Newton, Iowa — motorsport, IndyCar 250.
23, Budapest, Hungary — motorsport, F1, Hungarian GP.
23, London — athletics, Diamond League.
23, Newton, Iowa — motorsport, IndyCar 300.
23-30, Hamburg, Germany — tennis, ATP-WTA, Hamburg European Open.
24-30, Atlanta — tennis, ATP, Atlanta Open.
24-30, Umag, Croatia — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.
24-30, Lausanne, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Lausanne Ladies Open.
24-31, Warsaw, Poland — tennis, WTA, Poland Open.
27-30, Blaine, Minnesota — golf, US PGA Tour, 3M Open.
27-30, Evian-les-Bains, France — golf, Evian Championship.
27-31, London — cricket, 5th Ashes test.
28-30, Sao Paulo — athletics, South American championships.
29, Shanghai — athletics, Diamond League.
30, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium — motorsport, F1, Belgian GP.
31-Aug. 5, Los Cabos, Mexico — tennis, ATP, Mifel Open.
31-Aug. 5, Kitzbuhel, Austria — tennis, ATP, Generali Open.
31-Aug. 6, Washington DC — tennis, ATP, Citi Open.
31-Aug. 6, San Jose, California — tennis, WTA, Silicon Valley Classic.
31-Aug. 6, Prague — tennis, WTA, Prague Open.
31-Aug. 6, Berlin — archery, world championships.
