Travel woes cancel game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wednesday's game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont has been canceled because the Catamounts had weather-related travel issues.

It will not be rescheduled this season.

Miami is on an eight-game winning streak and is at its highest spot in the AP Top 25 since being No. 6 for the poll released on Dec. 18, 2018.

The game would have been Vermont's first contest against a team ranked 14th or higher in the AP poll since a 61-55 loss to then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 19, 2019.

Miami (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) resumes league play Friday at Notre Dame. Vermont (6-8) is now off until Sunday when it opens America East play at UMBC.

