MATCHDAY: City goes to Leeds; Mbappé, Neymar ready for PSG

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

ENGLAND

Manchester City travels to Leeds on Wednesday needing a point to move back up to second in the Premier League. Newcastle's win against Leicester on Boxing Day saw it move one point ahead of the reigning champions. With leaders Arsenal also winning on Monday, City is now eight points off the top of the table with a game in hand.

FRANCE

Unbeaten league leader Paris Saint-Germain hopes to have World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé and Neymar in attack when it faces 19th-place Strasbourg. Mbappé topped the scoring charts with eight goals at the World Cup, including a hat trick in the loss to Argentina in the final. Strasbourg has won only once this season and has conceded 26 goals in 15 games, which is hardly reassuring since league-leading scorer Mbappé (12 goals) and Neymar have netted 23 goals between them already this season. Lionel Messi is not back to training yet. He was given extra time off to celebrate his World Cup success back home in Argentina. Elsewhere, Monaco can move level on points with fourth-place Marseille if it wins at Auxerre, and 2021 champion Lille is at mid-table Clermont.

___

