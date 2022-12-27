Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/27 23:00
NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74
Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82
New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87
Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96
Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
N.Y. Islanders 35 19 14 2 40 112 98
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120
Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118
Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106
Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119
Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100
Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99
Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128
Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88
Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104
Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84
Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95
Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 110 109
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122
St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124
Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98
Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129
San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129
Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117
Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146
Chicago 32 8 20 4 20 75 122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.