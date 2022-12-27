Alexa
Woman faces heavy fines for violations related to dog's death in Taiwan’s Hsinchu

14 Chihuahuas were found in unsanitary household, dog's cause of death under investigation

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/27 21:15
(Hsinchu County Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hsinchu County woman is facing heavy fines as she faces accusations of causing a dog to die due to improper breeding, the Hsinchu County Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said on Wednesday.

The office told CNA that the public reported a woman surnamed Fan (范) was suspected of improper care for her pets in a residential house in Zhudong Township, resulting in the death of a dog. After going to the scene, it was found that there were 14 Chihuahuas in the house and the environment was dirty and smelly, with a few dogs having skin diseases. The office also impounded the dogs, the report said.

According to the animal protection office, after sorting out relevant facts and evidence, the office will slap the woman with fines for the improper raising of the dogs and failure to have them neutered and registered in accordance with the Animal Protection Act.

The office stated that there was indeed improper breeding at the scene, and it could not be ruled out that the house was being used as an illegal breeding business. It has not been clarified whether the woman intentionally killed the dog.

The office stated that a fine NT$15,000 (US$495) to NT$75,00 will be imposed for causing pets to die because of improper breeding, a fine of NT$50,000 to NT$250,000 for failure to neuter the dogs, and a fine of NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 for failure to register the pets, per CNA.
