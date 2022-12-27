41 north Taiwan students report discomfort in suspected food poisoning case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After 41 students from Hsinchu County’s Song Lin Elementary School were treated on Tuesday (Dec. 27) for suspected food poisoning, authorities began investigating whether their school lunches were contaminated.

Liberty Times reported that accounts of students experiencing nausea or vomiting first surfaced at 4:40 p.m., and students who received treatment ranged in age from second and sixth grade. The county’s education and public health bureaus suspect the cause to be the day’s school lunch, though it will take two weeks before test results can confirm the theory.

Student lunch at Song Lin Elementary School is usually prepared by the school’s kitchen, and there has not been changes to the kitchen’s staff or supplier. Tuesday’s lunch menu included brown rice, fried Japanese halfbeak, tofu skin with Chinese cabbage, lotus cabbage, and potato miso soup.

The Hsinchu City Government Public Health Bureau was cited as saying that its Food and Drug Management Section is currently testing food and environmental samples, while the Disease Control Section is also investigating the case. Fortunately, all children who reported feeling ill suffered only mild symptoms.

The school has opened up a message group for parents to facilitate communication and reports about developments. Meanwhile, the Education Bureau has asked clinics and hospitals that treated the children to register their information in an emergency medical system to facilitate tracking.