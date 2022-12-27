Yangmingshan section of Taipei Grand Trail recommended for outdoor enthusiasts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) recommended in a press release the second and third sections of the Taipei Grand Trail for people who like natural landscapes during the upcoming New Year’s Day and the Lunar New Year holidays.

“If you want to go out but are afraid of traffic jams, in fact, the mountains are very close to us. You might as well invite your family and friends to set foot on the Taipei Grand Trail to experience the beauty of the mountains and forests surrounding Taipei,” the GEO said.

The 92-km mountain trail, which is rich in ecology and historical legacy, is divided into seven sections, with each section accessible by public transportation, the office added.

People who like natural landscapes can hike the second and third sections located in Yangmingshan National Park, according to the office. The second section starts from the Miantian Ping (面天坪) pavilion and ends at Xiaoyoukeng (小油坑).

Walking on this section of the trail, hikers can climb up and down the Datun mountain range by using fixed ropes. Hikers can also enjoy the views of the sea of flowers and the geological landscape of Xiaoyoukeng at Zhuzihu.

Qixing Mountain, the highest peak in Taipei City, is located in the third section, where hikers can view the Taipei Basin, the Tamsui River, and the sunset, the office said. Hikers can also enjoy the scene of water buffaloes grazing on Qingtiangang Grassland and the cryptomeria forest planted in 1924 during the Japanese colonial period at the Dingshan Shitiling Trail section.

For information, visit the Taipei Grand Hike Facebook fan page or the GEO’s website.



(GEO photos)