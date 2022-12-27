Germany approved €2.24 billion in arms for Ukraine in 2022

Germany's government gave the greenlight to arms exports amounting to at least €8.9 billion ($8.48 billion) this year, making it the second-highest annual figure ever, according to the German Economy Ministry following a request from Left Party (Die Linke) lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen.

Over a quarter of the weapons and military equipment sent during the course of the year has gone to Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion.

Germany's coalition government had sought to reduce exports of arms after coming to power but had to change tack after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

In the face of severe criticism over the country's postwar policy of not providing lethal aid to conflict zones, the Scholz administration announced a reversal of that policy as part of the country's military and security politics "Zeitenwende" or "turning point" announced shortly after the invasion began.

Germany has made deliveries worth €2.24 billion including anti-aircraft tanks, multiple rocket launches, the IRIS-T air defence system and self-propelled howitzers, among other pieces of military equipment.

The official figures are expected to be announced in January.

Separately, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the chairwoman of the parliamentary defense committee, told German news agency RND that the federal government needed to have a better strategy in place to deal with what was happening in Ukraine.

Strack-Zimmerman also questioned the wisdom of not sending battle tanks to help Ukraine and said the decision was "not only incomprehensible, it is alarmingly short-sighted."

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 27:

Lavrov issues ultimatum

According to the Russian state-run Tass news agency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine must meet Moscow's demands or else the matter will be decided by Russian forces.

"Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," Lavrov reportedly said late Monday.

"The point is simple: fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army," Lavrov added.

He also accused the West and Ukraine of having a "strategic goal" with that being "to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country."

