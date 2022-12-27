North America Fuel Cell Market Size SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the North America Fuel Cell Market . The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021. North America fuel cell market is projected to grow by 19.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $5,216.9 million by 2031, driven by the increasing need for clean power generation, stringent norms on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission across the globe, increasing R&D grants and government incentives, and the mounting environmental concerns and expanding urbanization.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 43 figures, this 111-page report North America Fuel Cell Market 2021-2031 by Product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, MCFC, DMFC, AFC), Capacity (200 Kw or below, above 200 Kw), Application (Stationary, Transportation, Portable), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on comprehensive research of the entire North America fuel cell market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify fuel cell market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Capacity, Application, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Bloom Energy Corp.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Cummins Inc.

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Hydrogenics Corporation

Intelligent Energy Limited

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Nuvera Fuel Cells Inc. (Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC)

Panasonic Corporation

Plug Power Inc.

PowerCell Sweden AB

SFC Energy AG

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Based on Product

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

Other Fuel Cells

Based on Capacity

Small Scale (Up to 200 Kw)

Large Scale (Above 200 Kw)

By Application

Stationary

Transportation

Portable

By End User

Transportation

Utilities & Government/Municipal Institutes

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Data Centers

Military & Defense

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

