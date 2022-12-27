Alexa
Taiwan's Acer founder shares insights on crypto market

Shih believes that NFT and AI are the future

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/12/27 19:06
Stan Shih (施振榮) shares views on the economy in 2023. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Acer co-founder and honorary chairman Stan Shih (施振榮) shared insights on Tuesday (Dec. 27) regarding the global economy and crypto market next year (2023).

Shih appeared at the promotion press event for the upcoming New Year Concert, hosted by One Song Orchestra, at the National Concert Hall. When asked about his thoughts on the recession, Shih stayed positive about Taiwan’s long-term economic development.

He told Taiwan News that in the first half of 2023, both Taiwan's economy and the global economy will remain unstable. However, Taiwan is very competitive and creativity is the nation’s strength.

According to the 78-year-old entrepreneur, in the last half year, every country battled inflation, and the return to normalcy will be gradual. "We must stay close to the market and understand our customers’ needs.”

However, worries persist that massive layoffs are in store for Taiwan after what happened at Micron Technology, Intel, and other tech giants. Shih said that there is still a lot of demand for talent amongst Taiwanese tech companies, so there is no need to overthink.

As for the reasons for cutbacks in the companies mentioned above, Shih explained that Micron’s products lack diversity, and also the market’s needs for computer storage devices are shrinking. As for Intel, its marketing skills are stronger than its items.

Shih, a significant investor in the Taipei-based digital art space “Ambi Space One,” further shared his view on the crypto bear market.

"Big data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain are inevitable. The question is how we use them wisely. Turbulence happens all the time when people are developing something new,” said Shih.

He said that he will carry on developing nun-fungible tokens and metaverse-related technologies because “this is the future.” Further, he revealed that the Taiwanese acclaimed abstract artist Paul Chiang (江賢二) is slated to exhibit his generative artwork at the venue.
