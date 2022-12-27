Hiker found dead almost 1 month after falling in Taiwan's Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hiker from Taipei City who went missing and whose wife died after a falling accident while hiking on Syakaro National Trail (霞喀羅古道) in Hsinchu County on Nov. 27 was found dead on Saturday (Dec. 24).

Hsinchu County Fire Bureau said on Monday that the missing 69-year-old hiker, surnamed Kuo (郭), his 71-year-old wife, surnamed Shen (沈), and other companions started hiking from the trailhead in Wufeng Township on Nov. 27, and they planned to exit the trail from the trailhead at the Yuluw village in Jianshi Township, China Times reported.

The initial investigation suggested that shortly after they passed the Baishi suspension bridge, Shen slipped and fell. While trying to save his wife’s life, Kuo also fell into the river valley, China Times quoted the bureau as saying.

Other hikers heard the commotion and looked back to see Kuo falling into the valley. Due to a lack of phone reception, the hikers who witnessed the accident were unable to report it until they exited the trail at the Yuluw trailhead at 1 p.m., the report said.

The fire department said that the responding search and rescue personnel found Shen dead when they arrived at the scene on Saturday but her husband was nowhere to be found, per China Times.

The bureau’s search and rescue operation continued for many days without any results. However, Kuo’s family didn't give up and recruited private search and rescue teams, Liberty Times reported.

The fire bureau said they received a report at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, notifying them that Kuo’s body was found several hundred meters downstream of the suspension bridge, per Liberty Times.

The search and rescue teams began retrieving Kuo’s body on Sunday, reaching it at 9:30 a.m., per Liberty Times.



Kuo's wife is found dead near the bottom of the river valley. (Hsinchu County Fire Bureau photo)