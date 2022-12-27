Alexa
Taiwan Central Bank governor appointed to new 5-year term

Yang will serve at least until Feb. 2028

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/27 18:37
Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (center) has been reappointed for a second term. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) will serve a second five-year term until Feb. 2028, the Presidential Office said Tuesday (Dec. 27).

Yang, 69, first took office on Feb. 26, 2018, with his first term marked by economic problems resulting from the trade war between China and the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and global inflation followed by interest rate hikes at home and abroad.

He described the past years as a major challenge for the Central Bank, UDN reported. While the size of the challenges has been increasing, Yang emphasized that he always “treated peace as if it were war,” taking even smaller challenges seriously.

His first term ends on Feb. 25, 2023, with the second term lasting until Feb. 25, 2028, according to a Presidential Office statement.
Yang Chin-long
Central Bank
Central Bank governor
Presidential Office

