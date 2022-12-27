Scholarships Available For January 2023 Batch Of Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) Programme at MDIS

Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) announces that students in the January 2023 batch of the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme are eligible to receive the MDIS-ENU joint scholarship worth up to S$2,000.

S$2,000 Scholarship is only applicable for Jan 2023 intake. Scholarship cannot be combined with Preview rebate or events rebate (e.g. Open house, Roadshow, Festival, Fair, etc). Upon successful Scholarship application, students are unable to change or defer their selected intakes. Scholarship amount will be deducted from the last installment of tuition fees or upfront only when full payment is made. Students need to pay first installment within two weeks of issuance of the offer letter. MDIS/ENU reserves the right to amend, withdraw, and revise scholarships and/or rebates without prior notice.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 December 2022 - Scholarships worth S$2,000 are available to new students of the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme in 2023.Commencing in January 2023, this 24-month part-time programme is accredited by the Singapore Nursing Board (SNB), with the degree awarded by Edinburgh Napier University (ENU), United Kingdom.Applicants of the programme must be of age 18 and above, and a registered nurse with SNB who holds a certificate or diploma in nursing and a current practicing certificate (full and conditional registration only) that is issued by SNB.Graduates of the Healthcare Professional Conversion Programme, a two-year Diploma in Nursing (Accelerated) by Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), are also eligible to apply for the programme.English language requirements of the programme include IELTS with a minimum overall band of 6.0 (with no component less than 5.5); or C6 in English at GCE 'O' Levels; or C in GCSE; or Grade 6 or above in SPM; or approved Edinburgh Napier University admission equivalents.Stand a chance toreceive an MDIS-ENU joint scholarship* that is available to local and international students of the January 2023 intake of the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme.Each MDIS-ENU joint scholarship awarded is worth S$2,000. The scholarship amount will be deducted from the last installment of tuition fees or upfront only when full payment is made.Study loans are also available for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, and can be obtained from DBS Bank Maybank , or TCC Limited Be well-equipped to enter both the local and global healthcare industry after graduating from the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme.Students will be taught by experienced and well-qualified industry professionals. Graduates will possess the necessary critical abilities, knowledge, and skills required to practise healthcare in multiple dynamic settings and communities.These knowledge and skills are honed through formative and summative assessment methods, such as essays; projects; portfolios; reflective analysis and practical assessments, or observable structured clinical examination.

About MDIS