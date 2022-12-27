Taiwan east coast rail line repaired 100 days after earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Repairs on the last stretch of railway line in Hualien County on the east coast have been completed 100 days after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in neighboring Taitung County, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said Tuesday (Dec. 27).

The quake formed part of a series of dozens of tremors hitting the region, damaging buildings and bridges, and leaving one person dead and more than 100 injured. Damage to railway tracks and to stations along the east coast was gradually repaired while bus services replaced the trains.

However, one final segment, between the townships of Yuli and Fuli, was not completely restored until now due to extensive work needed on two bridges and on Dongli Station, where the roof above the platforms collapsed during the quake, the Liberty Times reported.

Normal train services would resume Wednesday (Dec. 28), 20 days earlier than initially expected, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said during a visit to the area on Tuesday. The opening of the track between Yuli and Fuli came just in time for the three-day New Year holiday, with train travel along the east coast needed by both tourists and locals returning home from the north.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) applied new techniques to complete the repairs sooner than expected, while the small station of Dongli saw its platform raised by 20 centimeters to 110 cm to give passengers safer access to trains. Speed on the damaged bridges, however, will still be limited to 80 kph initially, allowing the TRA to monitor the sturdiness of the repair work, the report said.