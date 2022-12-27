Taiwan army launches investigation after servicemen's phones accessed without authorization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 10th Army Corps has launched an investigation after a conscriptee accused army staff of accessing his private photos for 45 minutes after he handed his phone in for software installation required by the military.

In a post on the online forum Dcard, user “Here, I’m here” (來了我來了) wrote that he joined the army on Dec. 1 in Zhongkeng, Chiayi. Upon his arrival, he and other conscriptees were asked to change their phone’s passcode “0000” before handing them over so staff members could install mobile device management (MDM) software for them while the phones were kept in custody.

“However, on Dec. 5, when our superiors allowed us to use our phones, I discovered through the screen time function that my Photos app had been accessed for 45 minutes,” the user wrote. “As there were intimate photos, videos, and important data, I immediately notified my girlfriend and asked her to report it to the police.”

According to the user, his battalion’s chief counselor told him a serviceman surnamed Kuo (郭) had been in charge of installing the MDM software. Additionally, there were no surveillance cameras or superiors present to supervise the process.

He wrote that despite having brought up his concern about his personal photos and data being leaked, Kuo was told about details of his allegations ahead of a meeting where he was supposed to get a briefing on the situation. Kuo claimed he had fallen asleep while installing the software.



The Dcard user's Screen Time shows records of the Photos app being accessed. (Dcard image)

The user asked the inspector to check all the phones in custody to see if they were also accessed without authorization. However, the day after the meeting, he was told that the staff would not do so because Kuo admitted he went through the phone without authorization.

“I asked them, ‘Then what about everyone else’s rights? Do they just deserve to live in ignorance because they don’t understand the situation?’” the user wrote.

He cited the inspector as saying it was up to other conscriptees whether they wanted to report a case, and that the staff was investigating his case only because he reported it. His company’s chief counselor told him not to urge his peers to report the issue, because if many people demanded reparations from Kuo, “he would not be able to pay anyone because he does not have much money.”

The user added that his squad leader asked him not to sue Kuo because it would leave a criminal record.

'Superiors were afraid the press would publicize the incident'

The user wrote that after not receiving updates about the case, his family told the details to the press hoping it would add some pressure. On the same day, the battalion’s chief counselor contacted him to say the investigation was under review because Kuo withdrew his confession and claimed he had taken the blame for someone else.

When he asked the inspector why they refused to check everyone’s phones like he suggested, which would have revealed if more people were involved in the case, he was told that superiors had dismissed the proposal as they were afraid the press would publicize the incident. However, when he made the suggestion again, he was told, “It doesn’t matter anymore whether we check phones or not.”

The user wrote that he learned later that the staff eventually checked all the phones in custody. During the process, however, the inspector reportedly accused the person who went to the press of wanting to profit from the story tip.

According to the user, he was angry at the army for allowing the software installation to be done without any surveillance or supervision, dragging their footsteps in investigating the case, keeping him and his family waiting for updates and trying to suppress news about the incident. “I don’t understand what the inspector means by saying behind my back that the media offers money for story tips during the phone check. I am just a conscriptee who does not want people to be kept in the dark and wants to know the case’s development,” he wrote.

'Procedures will be reviewed and improved'

In an interview, the 10th Army Corps told Taiwan News that the investigation had been prolonged because Kuo’s account kept changing. While Kuo initially admitted to looking through phones, during the first punishment appraisal meeting on Dec. 14, Kuo denied doing so and claimed another staff member surnamed Ho (何) was responsible.

Due to the turn of events, the investigation had to be redone. Ultimately, it was confirmed that both Kuo and Ho looked through conscriptees’ phones.

Kuo now faces two major demerits while Ho’s case is still being reviewed. Both cases will also be handed over to the military police for criminal investigation.

When asked why the company in question opted to let individual staff members access and install the MDM software on phones without their owners’ supervision, the 10th Army Corps said it was to save time, as it takes around 20 minutes to install the MDM software on each phone. It denied there was any oversight in the process, but conceded that the procedure, which is currently not clearly defined, should be improved.

While the 10th Army Corps said it had assigned “trained and qualified” staff members the task of installing the MDM software, it was not able to provide a clear set of selection standards.

It did not answer questions about why it twice refused the Dcard user’s requests to conduct a phone check to find other potential victims of the privacy invasion.