Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Dwight Howard to take part in New Year’s countdown in Taoyuan

‘2023 Show Taoyuan’ will be held outside the city’s high-speed rail station starting from 7 p.m. on Saturday

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/27 16:27
Dwight Howard.

Dwight Howard. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA big man Dwight Howard is planning to participate in the New Year’s Eve countdown event in Taoyuan this weekend.

The T1 League’s Taoyuan Leopards made the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday (Dec. 26), according to CNA. The city’s countdown event is called “2023 Show Taoyuan” and will be held outside of the Taoyuan high-speed rail station starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 31), the city said.

The Leopards added that one person would be chosen from the crowd on Saturday to hop on stage for a photo with Howard. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year said that he is looking forward to celebrating New Year’s in Taiwan.

Howard is currently working his way back from a knee injury he suffered earlier in the T1 League season. On Dec. 24, Leopards head coach Liu Chia-fa (劉嘉發) said that for the time being, Howard would mostly only play in home games due to knee issues.
T1 League
Dwight Howard
2023 Show Taoyuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Dwight Howard to play mainly in home games in Taiwan due to knee issues
Dwight Howard to play mainly in home games in Taiwan due to knee issues
2022/12/24 15:45
Leopards GM resigns over decision to sit Dwight Howard in Taiwan’s T1 League
Leopards GM resigns over decision to sit Dwight Howard in Taiwan’s T1 League
2022/12/20 16:13
New Year's party in Taiwan's Taoyuan to feature K-pop group VIVIZ
New Year's party in Taiwan's Taoyuan to feature K-pop group VIVIZ
2022/12/11 21:12
Dwight Howard claps back at Shaquille O’Neal dig about playing in Taiwan
Dwight Howard claps back at Shaquille O’Neal dig about playing in Taiwan
2022/11/27 15:35
Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins to reportedly join Taiwan's T1 League
Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins to reportedly join Taiwan's T1 League
2022/11/24 17:22