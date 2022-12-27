Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese men born after 2004 to serve 1 year amid China threat

Monthly pay for conscripts to be raised to NT$20,607 per month in 2024 to serve in garrison force

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/27 16:31
Penghu Defense Command troops demonstrate bayonet combat skills in Penghu on Dec. 1, 2022. (Penghu Defense Command photo)

Penghu Defense Command troops demonstrate bayonet combat skills in Penghu on Dec. 1, 2022. (Penghu Defense Command photo) (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Dec. 27) announced that mandatory military service will be extended to one year and that monthly pay for conscripts will be raised to NT$20,607 (US$670).

At a press conference titled "Strengthening the National Defense Force Structure Adjustment Plan," Tsai announced that after two years of evaluation and review, the current four-month compulsory military service will be extended to one year. She said that it was an "extremely difficult decision," but as the commander in chief of the armed forces, "in order for Taiwan to continue to survive, this was an unavoidable responsibility as the president."

The president said as the threat of the People's Liberation Army becomes more and more apparent, "peace depends on national defense, and national defense depends on all the people." She announced that the force structure will be divided into four main categories, including the main combat force, the garrison force, the civil defense system, and the reserve system, with volunteers serving as the main combat force and conscripts manning the garrison force.

Tsai said that starting on Jan. 1, 2024, males born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, must serve one year of military service. In addition, Tsai said the monthly salary will be raised from the current NT$6,510 to NT$26,307, which includes insurance and meal expenses.

She mentioned that the Russo-Ukrainian War has lasted for more than 300 days, and Ukraine is still fighting. The president said that Ukraine’s firm will to protect its homeland has "touched freedom-loving people."

Meanwhile, Tsai warned that "China threatens peace and stability, and the threat to Taiwan is obvious" and in response, the U.S., European Union, and other countries are adjusting their strategies. The president emphasized that "no one wants war. This is true of the Taiwan government and people, and so it is with the international community."

However, she noted that "Peace will not fall from the sky" and she argued that "Only by preparing for war can we avoid war."
draft
mandatory military service
mandatory military service length
conscripts
conscript pay
draftees
military pay
military salary
extended conscription
concription length

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan defense minister confirms plan for longer conscription
Taiwan defense minister confirms plan for longer conscription
2022/12/07 14:40
Taiwan defense ministry favors rise in conscript pay to NT$15,000 per month
Taiwan defense ministry favors rise in conscript pay to NT$15,000 per month
2022/10/25 17:07
Taiwan to tighten rules for exemption from military service
Taiwan to tighten rules for exemption from military service
2022/08/22 12:26
65% of Taiwanese back 1 year of conscription
65% of Taiwanese back 1 year of conscription
2022/08/10 13:20
Employees of Taiwan's TSMC can ask to defer military reservist call-up
Employees of Taiwan's TSMC can ask to defer military reservist call-up
2022/03/09 12:38