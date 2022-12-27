Taiwanese men born after 2004 to serve 1 year amid China threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Dec. 27) announced that mandatory military service will be extended to one year and that monthly pay for conscripts will be raised to NT$20,607 (US$670).

At a press conference titled "Strengthening the National Defense Force Structure Adjustment Plan," Tsai announced that after two years of evaluation and review, the current four-month compulsory military service will be extended to one year. She said that it was an "extremely difficult decision," but as the commander in chief of the armed forces, "in order for Taiwan to continue to survive, this was an unavoidable responsibility as the president."

The president said as the threat of the People's Liberation Army becomes more and more apparent, "peace depends on national defense, and national defense depends on all the people." She announced that the force structure will be divided into four main categories, including the main combat force, the garrison force, the civil defense system, and the reserve system, with volunteers serving as the main combat force and conscripts manning the garrison force.

Tsai said that starting on Jan. 1, 2024, males born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, must serve one year of military service. In addition, Tsai said the monthly salary will be raised from the current NT$6,510 to NT$26,307, which includes insurance and meal expenses.

She mentioned that the Russo-Ukrainian War has lasted for more than 300 days, and Ukraine is still fighting. The president said that Ukraine’s firm will to protect its homeland has "touched freedom-loving people."

Meanwhile, Tsai warned that "China threatens peace and stability, and the threat to Taiwan is obvious" and in response, the U.S., European Union, and other countries are adjusting their strategies. The president emphasized that "no one wants war. This is true of the Taiwan government and people, and so it is with the international community."

However, she noted that "Peace will not fall from the sky" and she argued that "Only by preparing for war can we avoid war."