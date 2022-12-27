Cryostats Market 2022 Growth Insights with Leading Companies till 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Cryostats Market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

The Global Cryostats Market will grow from US$ 2,081.24 Million in 2021 to US$ 3,061.82 Million by 2027, anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate, closely followed by Europe due to the well-developed infrastructure of these regions. Furthermore, the presence of various safety standards such as quiet operation, low emission, and others will contribute to the growth of the market.

The presence of developing economies such as India, China, etc., will drive the Cryostats Market forward. It is majorly attributable to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region. Further, the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has increased factory setup in the region. According to Invest India, the Parliament passed a bill with the aim to develop National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) in order to invest in infrastructure projects in the country. Moreover, the same source estimates that infrastructure activities held a 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion in In FY21.

COVID-19 Impact

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the industry.

Major Key Players in the Cryostats Market are:

Janis Research Company LLC

Jinhua Yidi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

SLEE medical GmbH

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

Advanced Research Systems

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Montana Instruments Corporation

Cryomech Inc.

Bright Instruments

Leica Biosystem Nussloch GmbH

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Cryostats Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Type

Bath Cryostats

Closed-Cycle Cryostats

Multistage Cryostats

Continuous-Flow Cryostats

By Application

Medical Field

Research Laboratories

Industrial

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Taiwan Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



