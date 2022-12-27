Singapore Data Center Colocation Market 2022 Analysis by Top Players 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Singapore Data Center Colocation Market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

The Singapore Data Center Colocation Market size was US$ 1,543.9 million in 2021 and forecast to grow to US$ 3,586.2 million by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder in the market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributable to various factors, including early adoption of advanced technology, growing investments in the sector, and rising infrastructural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market for information technology will also grow steadily due to growing spending by government bodies. Additionally, increasing initiatives to improve infrastructure will also drive the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the information technology market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Major Key Players in the Singapore Data Center Colocation Market are:

Equinix

Singtel

Rackspace Technology

SunGuard Availability Services

Keppel

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Singapore Data Center Colocation Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Component

Colocation data centers

Electrical Systems UPS Generators PDUs Switches & Switchgears Other Electrical Components

HVAC Systems CRAC & CRAH Cooling Towers Chiller Units Other Components

IT Systems Servers Storage Network

General Construction Building Design & Development Installation & Commissioning Physical Security DCIM & BMS Facility Management Services

Colocation datacenter Services

Retail Colocation 1U-10U Quarter rack Half rack Full rack

Wholesale Colocation

By Datacenter Type

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3 & 4

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

Retail

E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Entertainment & Media

Healthcare

Automotive

Education

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Others

