India Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2022 Technology, Future Outlook by 2030

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

The India Greenhouse Horticulture Market size was US$ 190.84 million in 2021 and forecast to grow to US$ 271.25 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate, closely followed by Europe due to the well-developed infrastructure of these regions. Furthermore, the presence of various safety standards such as quiet operation, low emission, and others will contribute to the growth of the market.

The presence of developing economies such as India, China, etc., will drive the market forward. It is majorly attributable to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region. Further, the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has increased factory setup in the region. According to Invest India, the Parliament passed a bill with the aim to develop National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) in order to invest in infrastructure projects in the country. Moreover, the same source estimates that infrastructure activities held a 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion in In FY21.

COVID-19 Impact

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the industry.

Major Key Players in the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market are:

Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

Goodricke Group Ltd.

Tata Coffee Ltd.

Kaveri Seed Co Ltd

Keventer Agro Ltd.

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd

Tropical Agrosystem India (P) Ltd.

Vanashree Agriculture Private Limited

Corteva Agriscience India Pvt Ltd

East West Seed India Pvt Ltd

Ebro India Pvt Ltd

EI Dupont India Pvt Ltd

Cargill India Pvt Ltd

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Covering Material

Plastic

Glass

Polyethylene (PE) film

Polycarbonate

Acrylic

Others

By Crop Type

Fruits

Vegetables Root Crops Leafy Greens Fruits Crops

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

By Greenhouse Type

Lean-to greenhouse

Detached greenhouse

Ridge and furrow greenhouses

By Technology

Low cost

Medium Tech

High Tech

By Application

Food products

Ornamental

Medicinal ingredients

Others

