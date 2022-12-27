E-passport Market Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the E-passport Market. This in-depth study of theE-passport Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

Global E-passport market is estimated to reach US$ 80 Bn by the end of 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 22% over the forecast period.

Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the report also covers market growth drivers, key trends for the present and the future, resources that can help to potentially expand the market into untapped regions, and market growth drivers for the E-passport Market.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of revenues, the COVID-19 effect, significant developments, strategies, historical data, and information by key competitors that provide essential perspectives and insights into various market scenarios.

Leading Competitors

Major competitors in the E-passport market include Gemalto, HID Global, IAI Industrial Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Cognitec Systems, Dermalog, Access IS, Cognitec Systems, Cryptovision, Dealer Management System. The current market has oligopoly nature but is shifting towards monopolistic as the tech giants are strategizing for mergers and collaborations to sustain the competitive nature of the market.

The E-passport Marketsize section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

The Global E-passport Market is segmented into following categories. By Component:

Embedded Systems Chips Tags Others

Services

By Chip:

<80 KB

80-180 KB

>180 KB

By Cryptography Type:

3DES

AES up to 256 bits

Elliptic curve up to 521bits

RSA up to 3072 bits

Others

Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & NZ Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



