Parcel Delivery Locker Market 2021 Share & Revenue to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

The Parcel Delivery Locker Market is currently valued to be around US$ 500 billion industry and is expected to grow at an approx. CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period 2021-2027.

The Parcel Delivery Locker Market is currently valued to be around US$ 500 billion industry and is expected to grow at an approx. CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period 2021-2027.

The major players in the market are Azkoyen, Cleveron, SmarteCarte, SwipBox, SNBC, Vlocker, KEBA, Kern among others. Key players follow the strategy of expansion and supply contracts/partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Companies constantly look to gain market share by providing cost-efficient and timely delivery. They also provide customized locker stations to meet the specific needs of any company. For instance, Locktec, a Europe based company provide refrigerated lockers for groceries. They are temperature controlled pick up lockers for temperature-sensitive products

Segmentation Analysis By Product One Side Locker

Double Side Locker By Application Retail

Multi-family Housing

Commercial Mailroom Automation

Supply chain & Logistic

Postal Operators

Government

Others By Region North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

