Taiwan issues travel warning to Peru

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has issued a red travel warning for Taiwan nationals planning to go to Peru, as nationwide protests continue.

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was ousted on Dec. 7 after he announced plans to dissolve the nation’s congress. The widespread protests prompted the Peruvian government to implement a 30-day state of emergency beginning Dec. 14 and deploy troops to maintain security.

During a press conference on Tuesday (Dec. 27), MOFA Director-General of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Florencia Hsie Miao-hung (謝妙宏) said that there were 11 Taiwanese in Peru. Due to airport closures and other issues, their itinerary was affected and they asked Taiwan’s representative office in Lima for assistance.

Nine of them have left the Andean country, while the remaining two decided to stay and continue their journey, Hsia said. She added that MOFA cautions Taiwanese to avoid traveling to Peru.

Any Taiwanese in Peru must pay attention to their own safety and keep in touch with Taiwan’s representative office in Lima. If one needs emergency assistance, they can contact the office or ask relatives and friends in Taiwan to call MOFA’s emergency contact number: 0800-085-095.