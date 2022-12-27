Alexa
Taiwan to launch 1st indigenous submarine in September 2023

Submarine can carry MK48. MOD6 AT heavy-duty torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/27 15:34
Model of Taiwan's new domestically-made submarine. (Taiwan Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is on schedule to launch its first domestically-developed submarine by September 2023.

On Monday, the Taiwanese firm tasked with building the vessel, CSBC Corporation, issued a press release pointing out that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has entrusted the firm with the "unprecedented task" of producing a submarine "made in Taiwan." The company stated that although there has been much speculation and scrutiny from the outside world, "regardless of positive affirmations or misinterpretation, all employees of CSBC are working hard to achieve the goal of launching (the submarine) in September next year (2023)."

According to Liberty Times, more than 700 blueprints have been drafted for the design of the prototype of the domestically-made submarine. The vessel reportedly has a hybrid design that incorporates both double-hull and single-hull elements and features an X-shaped tail rudder.

It is estimated that it will have a total displacement of more than 2,000 tons and can carry MK 48 Mod 6 Advanced Technology (AT) heavyweight model torpedoes and submarine-launched Harpoon anti-ship missiles, enabling it to serve as a deterrent to Chinese surface warships.

The company emphasized that it will enter its 50th year next year and will continue to expand its skill set as well as continue to develop professionalism across fields and industries.
