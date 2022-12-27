Taiwan to subsidize the purchase of energy-efficient appliances

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —To accelerate the retirement of older, energy-consuming appliances, the Ministry of Economic Affairs is offering a subsidy program, encouraging citizens to purchase new, energy-efficient air-conditioners and refrigerators.

Each new appliance will qualify for a subsidy of NT$3,000 according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Bureau of Energy. The program's purpose is to encourage consumers to upgrade to energy-efficient appliances.

To qualify for the subsidy, the purchase of new items must be completed from January 1 to December 31, 2023. Consumers are also asked to provide certification that old appliances have been recycled by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Consumers must also prove that their older appliances are inefficient and outdated, thus necessitating the upgrade. A special consultation hotline (02-2955-9666) will allow consumers to inquire about the application method and check the progress of their case.

The Bureau of Energy has also created a website to assist consumers in applying for an energy-saving subsidy for the replacement of old appliances. Citizens can begin applying for the subsidy beginning February 1, with more detailed information as well as an application form available on a specially created website.

The Bureau of Energy pointed out that applications for the subsidy will also require supplemental information such as the applicant’s proof of identity, mobile phone number, bankbook, prior electricity bill where the appliance was installed, tax receipt including product model number and sales details, product guarantee or warranty card, and completed recycling from the EPA.

For those who want to apply by mail, completed paper application forms and copies of relevant supporting documents should be sent via registered mail to Banqiao Post Box No. 8-17. After each case successfully passes the review process, a notification will be sent to the applicant by text message and email.