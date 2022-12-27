Alexa
Taiwan local COVID cases spike by 43% to 24,427

4,717 local COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 3,123 in Taichung, and 2,735 in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/27 14:11
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Dec. 27) announced 24,427 local COVID cases, a 43% increase from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release, also confirmed 71 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,738,114. The seven deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,120.

Local cases

The local cases included 11,366 males, 13,041 females, and 20 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The seven deaths announced on Tuesday were one male and six females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, all had a history of chronic disease, and five had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 71 imported cases included 32 males and 39 females, ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,738,114 cases, of which 8,698,490 were local and 39,570 were imported. So far, 15,120 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.
