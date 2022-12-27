OTT Services Market Prominent Players Review and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Global OTT Services Market to Boost in Coming Years Projected to Reach worth USD 293.0 Billion in 2028

The growth of the global OTT services market can be attributed to the rapidly growing online communication platforms with advanced technologies. Moreover, the rising integration of AR/VR in the gaming applications on smart devices, which provides real-time experience to the players while playing games is responsible for the global OTT Services markets growth..

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm;Report Ocean revealed that the global OTT Services market was worth USD 104.2 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 293.0 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.1%.This is attributable to swift growth and adoption of the next-generation 5G network service which is likely to augment the acceptance of OTT services for consumer entertainment in the coming years. The advanced 5G network services would provide faster as well as more reliable data speed thus enabling improved 4K video streaming with better video quality. Owing to this, OTT Services is expected to receive a boost during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR475

Upsurge in The Demand for Live Streaming Channels Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic Propelled the Market Growth

As a response to the surging demand, the OTT platform operators are likely to offer more live streaming channels in the coming future. Moreover, the OTT content is set to witness a major revolution with breaking news reaching Facebook Live, Periscope, and even YouTube. Various broadcasters in the U.S. are teaming up with multiple-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) in order to offer a ready version of live feeds, which can be wrapped up as OTT offerings. This is remarkably fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns raised the live content streaming to a remarkable extent. For instance, the live streaming sector expanded by 45% between March and April in 2020, this can be directly ascribed to the coronavirus outbreak. Zee5 saw almost an 80% increment in its subscriptions and about 50% growth in time spent lately. In addition, the surge in demand for over-the-top services in the telecommunication industry for voice and video calling as well as messaging services is anticipated to propel the market growth rate of the OTT service markets over the forecast period.

Subscription Revenue Model Accounted for The Largest Market Share in 2021

On the basis of the revenue model, the global OTT service market has been segmented into subscription model, advertisement model, hybrid models and others. Amidst the segmentation, the subscription model accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This can be ascribed to the massive popularity of the subscription video on demand (SVoD) model led by Netflix and Amazon Prime among others due to their affordable and lucrative pricing structure. Moreover, some of the OTT platforms provide messaging services as well as broadcasting capabilities that make them even more attractive for the subscribers. The subscribers can stream interesting videos, audios and worldwide news to a large group of people. This varied collection of applications is playing a major role in adoption of the SVoD services.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR475

Impact of COVID-19 on the OTT Services Market

Although the deadly COVID-19 pandemic had a disastrous impact on various industries, the OTT services market is one of those markets that gained tremendously as a result of the pandemic with the increasing consumption of online content in the developing economies like India and China. According to a survey conducted by InMobi, a mobile marketing platform, 46% viewers were watching more online content, while another consumer survey disclosed that the OTT consumption primetime has moved to 7 pm onwards which was earlier confined to 10 pm12 am. Moreover, the OTT platforms are witnessing a vigorous growth in the advertisement revenues, thus increasing the popularity of the advertisement-based revenue model in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance- five among the key ad-supported streaming platforms including Hulu, Roku, Peacock, Tubi and Pluto TV, the ad revenue touched 31% YoY in the second quarter of 2020.

North America Dominates The OTT Services Market While Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

On the basis of the regional analysis, the global OTT services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, the North America dominated the global OTT services market with the largest share in 2021. U.S. accounted for about one-third of the global OTT services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ever-deepening penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, widespread availability of public Wi-Fi have coupled with unlimited wireless data plans, which are acting as the propelling driving force behind the growth of OTT demand in the region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR475

Competitive Landscape

The OTT Services market is a fragmented market with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global OTT services market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google, LLC., Hulu, LLC., Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, Inc., Rakuten, Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Akamai Technologies, Brightcove, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., Roku, Inc., Rakuten, Inc., Kakao Corp., Vimeo Live, Sling TV and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are introduction of new offers, new and advanced service launches, collaborations, partnerships and acquisition to expand their customer reach.

Market Segment:

By Component (Solution And Services)

By Device Type(Smartphones, Smart Tvs, Laptops/Desktops And Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box And Others)

By Content Type(Video, Audio/Voip, Games, Communication And Others)

By Revenue Model(Subscription, Advertisement, Hybrid, And Others)

By User Type(Personal And Commercial)

By End-User (Media & Entertainment, Education & Training, Health & Fitness, It & Telecom, E-Commerce, BFSI, Government And Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to datedatacompiledby means ofour researchers. Thesegrantyou withhistoricand forecast data, which is analyzed toinformyou why your market is set to change

Thisallowsyou toexpectmarketadjustmentstocontinue to bein advanceof your competitors

You will bein a positiontoreplicainformationfrom the Excel spreadsheet straight into youradvertisingplans,commercial enterprisepresentations, ordifferentstrategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, anddeskstructurewillallowyou to pinpoint therecordsyou require quickly

Provision of marketcost(USD Billion)recordsforeveryphaseand sub-segment

Indicates theareaandsectionthat ispredictedto witness thequickestincreaseasnicelyas to dominate the market

Analysisthroughgeography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in theareaasnicelyas indicating theelementsthat are affecting the marketinsideeveryregion

Competitivepanoramawhichcontainsthe marketratingof thepredominantplayers,alongsidewith new service/product launches, partnerships,commercial enterpriseexpansions, and acquisitions in theprevious5years oforganizationsprofiled

Extensivebusiness enterpriseprofiles comprising ofbusiness enterpriseoverview,employerinsights, product benchmarking, and SWOTevaluationfor theprimarymarket players

Thecutting-edgeasnicelyas the future market outlook of theenterpriseregardingcurrenttraitswhichcontainboompossibilitiesand drivers asproperlyas challenges and restraints ofeachrisingasnicelyas developed regions

Includes in-depthevaluationof the market fromquite a numberviewsviaPorter’s5forces analysis

Providesperceptioninto the marketviaValue Chain

Market dynamics scenario,alongsidewithboompossibilitiesof the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analysthelp

Request full Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR475

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com