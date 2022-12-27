Cloud Computing Market Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Factors and Player and forecast to 2030

The recent research report published by Report Ocean gives an insight into the Cloud Computing Market. According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the global market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study.

Cloud Computing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11% until 2028

The global cloud computing market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing adoption of advanced technologies including AI, IoT, machine learning, big data, etc., along with the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises significantly investing towards cloud computing adoption

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm,Report Ocean, revealed that the global cloud computing market was worth USD 390 billion in the year 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11%, earning revenues of around USD 852 billion by the end of 2028.The global cloud computing market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies including AI, IoT, machine learning, big data, etc., to improve business efficiency. Increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises significantly investing towards cloud computing adoption to keep up with changing market scenario is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, a lack of sufficient human resources equipped with cybersecurity skills may act as a huge restraint for the cloud computing market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR466

Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing in SMEs is Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Market

Cloud computing is gaining significant traction among small and medium enterprises. The SMEs are utilizing cloud computing to expand their business along with keeping the cost low and boosting the overall productivity. Furthermore, cloud computing is also helpful in offering advanced data security, reduced downtime, flexible storage, better CRM management, etc. Cloud computing also proves to be cost efficient for SMEs as they only pay according to their size and financial capability. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the cloud computing market in the forecast period.

Surging Demand for Cloud Computing in BFSI Sector is Driving Market Growth

Based on verticals, the global cloud computing market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications, IT and ITES, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, others. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of cloud services for offering financial services such as money transfer, real-time transaction details, digital wallets, etc. The manufacturing sector is also growing at a high rate owing to the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT to boost operational efficiency.

Cloud Computing Market – By Deployment Model

Based on the deployment model, the global cloud computing market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid. The private cloud segment accounts for the largest market share as it is predominantly used by large organizations. This deployment model offers maximum data protection compared to its counterparts, which acts as a major driving factor for this segment. The hybrid deployment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing adoption among both SMEs and large organizations alike.

Cloud Computing Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the cloud computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the cloud computing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The emergence of various multinational as well as cloud services startups such as Alibaba, Tata Consultancy, etc., acts as a major driving factor for its market growth. Furthermore, increasing penetration of established players such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, etc., in emerging economies due to expanding growth potential is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the cloud computing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR466

Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Computing Market

The cloud computing market significantly proliferated after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The rapid shift towards work from home (WFH) culture, increasing demand for online payment platforms and tremendous surge in the internet traffic significantly boosted the growth of the cloud computing market. Furthermore, the rising demand for entertainment and media platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc., during the quarantine period and post the lockdown upliftment also proved to be favorable for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the cloud computing market are Google, Adobe Inc., Workday, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., SAP SE, Amazon Inc., Salesforce Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Databricks, Uptake Technologies Inc., Vlocity Inc., DigitalOcean, Inc., Box, Inc., Okta, Inc., Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing, Univa Corporation, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Service Model(Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas), Platform As A Service (Paas), Software As A Service (Saas))

By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid)

By Organization Size(Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecommunications, It And Ites, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR466

The market is highly consolidated and dominated by multinational corporations such as Google Inc. and Amazon. The companies constantly launch new cloud offerings to expand their product portfolio and increase their product penetration. They also customize their offerings according to the size and needs of the organizations. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Dont miss the business opportunity of the cloud computing market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the cloud computing market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the cloud computing market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint there cords you require quickly

Provision of market cost(USD Billion)records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickestincreaseasnicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area asnicelyas indicating the elements that are affecting the market in side every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, along side with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in theprevious5years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employerinsights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edgeasnicelyas the future market outlook of theenterpriseregardingcurrenttraitswhichcontainboompossibilitiesand drivers asproperlyas challenges and restraints of eachrisingasnicelyas developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a numberviewsviaPorter’s5forces analysis

Provides perception in to the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along side with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

Request full Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR466

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com