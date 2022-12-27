MDIS Opens New Intake for Globally Recognised MBA Programme

To help local and international graduates better meet rising job market demands, MDIS announces the opening of three intakes for their 2023 MBA programme awarded by the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 December 2022 - The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) is opening its admission window for their Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in 2023 come January. The Master's degree will be awarded by the University of Sunderland, UK and is aimed at graduates in pursuit of senior roles within commercial and public sector organisations.Local and international degree holders looking to obtain an MBA from one of Singapore's oldest not-for-profit professional institutes for lifelong learning can enrol in either one of their three upcoming intakes: March, May/June, September.Applicants must be at least 19 years of age and have a relevant degree, or an equivalent professional qualification. Those currently in senior roles but do not possess a formal academic background can also apply for the MBA programme; such applications will be considered by academic judgement.According to the Winter 2021 NACE Salary Survey carried out in the United States of America, the Class of 2021 MBA graduates are projected to receive average starting salaries of US$87,966 , 11.3% higher than that of their 2020 counterparts, and between 22% to 40% higher than business Bachelor's degree graduates . With the market continually filling up with a wide array of business-related certifications, it is evident that the MBA continues to stand out in spite of the influx, likely due to its innate credibility and unique blend of core theory and practical skills.MBA graduates in and beyond Singapore can not only enjoy higher expected salaries, but also the futureproofing of their careers, the means to pivot professions to explore new industries or functions, a highly accelerated career path, and the expanded and more diverse network presented by global alumni communities.The MBA is also increasingly being recognised among recruiters worldwide as a valuable credential for managerial positions and essential decision-making roles. As markets get increasingly competitive and employers become more demanding in hiring candidates with the appropriate skillsets, the MBA qualification can prove an invaluable asset for jobseekers looking for career opportunities and progression.The 2023 MBA programme by MDIS is curated to help professionals develop strategic management knowledge, core business competencies, and transferable problem-solving abilities. Enrolled students will also be familiarised with international management practices, development of effective business cultures, and various organisational performance enhancement strategies.The course curriculum of this MBA programme will consist of six modules: Financial Management and Control; Strategic Management in an International Context; Professional Management and Leadership Development; Value Creation in Organisations – Managing Operations and Marketing; Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Technology Transfer; and the MBA Project.Applicants can choose to opt for full-time or part-time studies, with the former entailing a 12-month programme and the latter being 18 months long. Study loans are also available for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, and can be obtained from TCC Limited DBS Bank , or Maybank

About MDIS

Founded in 1956, MDIS is one of Singapore's oldest not-for-profit professional institutes for lifelong learning. It offers internationally accredited courses in Business and Management, Engineering, Fashion and Design, Health and Nursing, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Languages and Education, Media and Communications, Psychology, Tourism and Hospitality Management, and Safety and Environment Management. These are offered in partnership with renowned universities in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.



