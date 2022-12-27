TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —According to a blog post by Frank Chiu (邱韜誠), a self-professed marketing guru, the top 100 search keywords in Taiwan in 2022 are mostly a mundane list of basic utilities such as translation help and restaurant location.

Chiu's compilation of the top Google keywords ran from January-November 2022. He cites Ahrefs, a software as a service company, as a source, together with data from Google's average monthly searches.

Results were pretty much expected amongst the top three, with the number one search term being “translation” followed by “Youtube” and “restaurants.” Chiu said Taiwanese typed in the word "translation" 9.8 million times, which was nearly double the number 11 search word “NBA,” which was searched 4.1 million times.

Some of the top businesses searched were Shopee at no. 12, followed by 7-11 at no. 19, and McDonald’s at no. 20.

According to Chiu, search engine optimization (SEO) is an important marketing tactic used by many marketers as it can help websites and companies increase their visibility on the internet. Improving SEO can lead to increased traffic, both paid and unpaid.

Here are 50 of the top searched words: