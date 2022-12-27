Alexa
Top 100 search keywords in Taiwan in 2022

Blogger compiles top search words, discovering many seeking fulfillment of desire

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/27 12:08
Search results for local netizens reveal banal pleasures such as food and shopping.  (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —According to a blog post by Frank Chiu (邱韜誠), a self-professed marketing guru, the top 100 search keywords in Taiwan in 2022 are mostly a mundane list of basic utilities such as translation help and restaurant location.

Chiu's compilation of the top Google keywords ran from January-November 2022. He cites Ahrefs, a software as a service company, as a source, together with data from Google's average monthly searches.

Results were pretty much expected amongst the top three, with the number one search term being “translation” followed by “Youtube” and “restaurants.” Chiu said Taiwanese typed in the word "translation" 9.8 million times, which was nearly double the number 11 search word “NBA,” which was searched 4.1 million times.

Some of the top businesses searched were Shopee at no. 12, followed by 7-11 at no. 19, and McDonald’s at no. 20.

According to Chiu, search engine optimization (SEO) is an important marketing tactic used by many marketers as it can help websites and companies increase their visibility on the internet. Improving SEO can lead to increased traffic, both paid and unpaid.

Here are 50 of the top searched words:

  1. youtube
  2. yahoo
  3. restaurant
  4. 天氣 (weather)
  5. fb
  6. xvideo
  7. a片 (pornographic video)
  8. av影片 (pornographic video)
  9. nba
  10. jable
  11. 蝦皮 (shopee)
  12. 539
  13. 餐廳 (restaurants)
  14. ig
  15. pornhub
  16. 停車場 (parking spaces)
  17. google
  18. 711
  19. 麥當勞 (McDonald’s)
  20. 5278
  21. 明天的天氣 (tomorrow’s weather)
  22. 美國股市 (US stock market)
  23. 美股 (US stocks)
  24. 早餐 (breakfast)
  25. facebook
  26. google 翻譯 (Google translate)
  27. 美食 (western food)
  28. momo
  29. 加油站 (gas station)
  30. gmail
  31. 星巴克 (Starbucks)
  32. 火鍋 (hot pot)
  33. 飯店 (hotel)
  34. 地震 (earthquake)
  35. 中央氣象局 (Central Weather Bureau)
  36. netflix
  37. 地圖 (map)
  38. hotel
  39. 新聞 (news)
  40. 大樂透 (lottery)
  41. 飲料 (food and beverage)
  42. porn
  43. 104
  44. 18av
  45. 早午餐 (breakfast)
  46. 郵局 (post office)
  47. 藥局 (pharmacy)
  48. 咖啡 (coffee)
  49. 運彩 (lottery)
  50. 運動彩券 (lottery tickets)
