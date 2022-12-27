Warner nears ton in milestone test

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Determined to score a memorable century in his 100th test, David Warner hit an unbeaten 86 as Australia reached 136-2 at lunch on day two of the second test against South Africa.

Australia had resumed Tuesday on 45-1 in sunny conditions at Melbourne Cricket Ground in reply to South Africa’s lacklustre first-innings total of 189.

Warner is celebrating becoming only the 14th man to play 100 test matches for Australia, although there had been speculation his future in the side beyond this current three-match series was in doubt following recent poor form.

The 36-year-old opener has failed to score a century since January 2020 and made 0 and 3 in the first test against South Africa in the first test at Brisbane.

Warner received medical treatment on 47 after he was struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Anrich Nortje in the seventh over of the day.

Play was held up for several minutes before Warner resumed his innings. Two deliveries later, Marnus Labuschagne was short of his ground at the bowler’s end attempting a second run following a mix-up with Warner and was run out for 14 at 75-2.

Warner reached his half-century off 72 balls in the following over.

At lunch, Warner was looking comfortable, unbeaten on 86 from 118 deliveries including seven boundaries. Steve Smith was on 21 not out, despite some plays and misses against big left-arm quick Marco Jansen in the penultimate over before lunch.

Australia leads the three-match series one-nil.

On 81, Warner became the eighth Australian man to join test cricket’s 8000-run club.

“My back’s up against the wall but it’s in my DNA to keep being competitive,” Warner said Sunday.

Australia had faced 12 overs Monday, losing Usman Khawaja caught behind off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada for one.

Australia dominated the first day of play after captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first despite only a light covering of grass on the pitch and a forecast for hot conditions on the first three days of play.

South Africa stumbled to 67-5 shortly after lunch. The touring team recovered slightly thanks to a 112-run stand between wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (52) and tailender Marco Jansen (59).

But South Africa’s last five wickets fell for just 10 runs, after being bowled out for 152 and 99 in a six-wicket loss in the first test in Brisbane.

All-rounder Cameron Green, 23, claimed a career-best 5-27 including 4-10 off his last 28 deliveries for Australia.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports