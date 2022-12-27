Taiwan to extend conscription to 1 year, raise pay to NT$20,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Dec. 27) will announce that mandatory military service will be extended to one year, monthly salary will be raised to NT$20,000 (US$651), and forces will be divided into four main categories, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

According to a source familiar with the matter cited by CNA, Tsai on Tuesday afternoon will announce the "Strengthening the National Defense Force Structure Adjustment Plan," which includes three main highlights. These components include: clarifying defense missions and dividing the force structure into four main categories, including the main combat force, the garrison force, the civil defense system, and the reserve system; introducing the latest modular training model from the U.S. military; and substantially increasing salary for conscripts to cover their financial needs for the duration of their service.

The source stated that the dividing of the military structure into four main categories resolves the long-standing issue of a lack of clarity with the mission for the reserve forces and the structural problems in building up combat capabilities.

In the future under this plan, the volunteer force will form a "main battle force" that will perform the tasks of maritime, air, and territorial security. While a "garrison force" will be composed mainly of conscripts, who will be responsible for homeland defense, military and civilian protection of important facilities, and civil defense, which is in line with the latest in defense theory.

Regarding the introduction of the latest modular training models such as those of the U.S. military, the source pointed out that consideration will be given to the needs of modern defense and refer to the training models of advanced countries with actual combat experience in the world, such as the U.S. military.

The source said that new conscripts must be familiar with the operation of various weapons in the squad, including the use of anti-armor, anti-aircraft or unmanned aircraft carried by an individual soldier as well as the ability to collaborate in civil defense missions. There will also be will increase in the simulation of real-life anti-stress training and participation in combat training such as tactical marches and joint exercises.

As for the significant increase in pay for soldiers undergoing compulsory service, it will take care of their financial needs during their stay in the military. Currently, the monthly salary for conscripts is around NT$6,000 per month, which is not enough to cover their expenses during military service.

The source stated that the reform is designed to take into account the financial needs of soldiers. Therefore, the monthly salary will be substantially increased based on the volunteer salary, and professional bonuses will be given according to the nature of the service.

The new monthly salary for conscripts is expected to exceed NT$20,000 per month, allowing draftees to cover their basic expenses during their service period and even partially relieve financial pressures such as student loans.

Officials said that according to the Act of Miltary Service System (兵役法), if the law is not amended, the service period can only be extended for one year at most. Therefore, after the meeting is finalized on Tuesday, it is expected to be sent to the Cabinet for approval on Thursday (Dec. 29), and then sent to the Legislative Yuan for reference, as legislative approval is not needed.

It is expected to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, when the conscription period for men who reach the age of 18 will be extended from four months to one year.