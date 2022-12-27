Taiwan wind turbine costs generate debate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan transitions from fossil fuels and nuclear power, more resources are being devoted to costlier renewable sources such as wind power.

In an SETN article, former Minister of the Interior, Lee Hong-yuan(李鴻源), was quoted for an appearance on a local TV show stating,"the cost of installing one wind turbine in Taiwan can install three wind turbines in Vietnam."

His comments generated intense debate, with the Taiwan Offshore Wind Industry Association (TOWIA) ultimately responding via press release, noting higher costs associated with sustainability, environmental factors, and quality.

TOWIA said wind power is an important energy source for Taiwan's long-term power supply, with the stability of wind farms being vitally important. Developers must be committed to building a world-class offshore wind farm and contributing to Taiwan's energy transition.

Secondly, TOWIA added that Taiwan’s offshore wind power development is completely self-invested by developers who have to account for local conditions in their investment planning and development. Construction schedule should include prompt delivery of green energy and income for the developer.

Lastly, Taiwan offshore wind power developers are expected to establish a local industrial chain and cultivation of local talents, continuously coexisting and contributing to the prosperity of the local area.

Since 2020, TOWIA has joined forces with industry, government, academia, and research to promote the positive development of Taiwan's offshore wind power industry and promote Taiwan's energy transformation.

TOWIA members include notable leaders of wind power generation such as: Copenhagen Wind Power, Corio, JERA Energy Taiwan, Taiwan Northland Power, Ørsted, Skyborn Renewables, SRE, Yushan Energy, and others.