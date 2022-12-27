Taiwan premier seeks closer economic, security ties with Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Monday (Dec. 26) met with the secretary-general of Japan’s Liberty Democratic Party (LDP) Seko Hiroshige and expressed hope for closer economic and strategic cooperation.

Su pointed out that Taiwan-Japan relations have grown rapidly and closely in recent years, and the two sides have signed more than 20 agreements and memorandums, including ones regarding environmental protection, youth exchanges, and education and culture, per Liberty Times.

He also said that Taiwan is willing to play a more active role in regional economic cooperation. The premier said he hoped the visiting delegation would help Taiwan with its efforts to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and other organizations to promote Taiwan-Japan relations.

Su said Taiwan and Japan are at the forefront of the first island chain, which makes the expansion of authoritarianism even more worrying. He noted that former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo had the foresight to suggest that a Taiwan emergency is an emergency for Japan and the U.S.-Japan security alliance, Liberty Times reported.

Seko said that Taiwan and Japan share the values of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and their economic ties and people-to-people exchanges are very frequent. He thanked Taiwan for affirming the three key security documents ratified by Japan’s cabinet and pledged to continue bolstering bilateral ties and cooperation.

Seko’s delegation consists of 11 parliamentarians from Abe’s LDP faction.

Japan’s cabinet on Dec. 16 approved new versions of the nation’s National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy, which authorizes Japan to launch counterstrikes only under specific circumstances, according to NHK. The third document outlines a 10-year plan for Japan to achieve its defense objectives.