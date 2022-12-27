2023 AP World Sports Calendar

|AUGUST
3, Shenzhen, China — athletics, Diamond League.
3-6, Greensboro, North Carolina — golf, US PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship.
3-6, Ayrshire, Scotland — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open.
3-13, Glasgow, Scotland — cycling, world championships.
4-6, Greenbrier, Kentucky — golf, LIV Golf.
5, Cardiff, Wales — rugby union, Wales vs. England.
6, Nashville, Tennessee — motorsport, IndyCar, Music City GP.
6, Silverstone, England — motorsport, MotoGP, British MotoGP.
7-13, Toronto — tennis, ATP, Canadian Open.
7-13, Montreal — tennis, WTA, Canadian Open.
7-13, Concord, New Hampshire — tennis, WTA, Thoreau Open.
10-13, Memphis, Tennessee — golf, US PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship.
10-13, Walton-on-the-Hill, England — golf, Women's British Open.
12, Speedway, Indiana — motorsport, IndyCar, Gallagher GP.
12, London — rugby union, England vs. Wales.
13-20, Cincinnati, Ohio — tennis, ATP-WTA, Western & Southern Open.
13-20, Vancouver, British Columbia — tennis, WTA, Van Open.
17-20, Olympia Fields, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, BMW Championship.
17-20, Antrim, Northern Ireland — golf, US LPGA-European tours, ISPS Handa World Invitational.
19, Cardiff, Wales — rugby union, Wales vs. South Africa.
19-27, Budapest, Hungary — athletics, world championships.
20, Spielberg, Austria — motorsport, MotoGP, Austrian MotoGP.
20-26, Winston-Salem, North Carolina — tennis, ATP, Winston-Salem Open.
20-26, Cleveland — tennis, WTA, Tennis in the Land.
20-26, Granby, Quebec — tennis, WTA, Granby Championships.
21-27, Copenhagen, Denmark — badminton, world championships.
24-27, Atlanta — golf, US PGA Tour, Tour Championship.
24-27, Vancouver, British Columbia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Canadian Women's Open.
24-27, Prague — golf, European tour, Czech Masters.
25, London — rugby union, New Zealand vs. South Africa.
25-Sept. 10, Philippines, Japan, Indonesia — basketball, men's World Cup.
26, London — rugby union, England vs. Fiji.
26-Sept. 17, Spain — cycling, Spanish Vuelta.
27, Zandvoort, Netherlands — motorsport, F1, Dutch GP.
27, Madison, Illinois — motorsport, IndyCar, BAG 500.
28-Sept. 10, New York — tennis, U.S. Open.
30, Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 1st T20.
31, Zurich — athletics, Diamond League, Weltklasse.
31-Sept. 3, Portland, Oregon — golf, US LPGA Tour, Portland Classic.
31-Sept. 3, Crans Montana, Switzerland — golf, European tour, European Masters.
|SEPTEMBER
1, Manchester, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 2nd T20.
2-17, Pakistan — cricket, men's Asia Cup.
3, Monza, Italy — motorsport, F1, Italian GP.
3, Birmingham, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 3rd T20.
3, Portland, Oregon — motorsport, IndyCar, Portland GP.
3, Catalunya, Spain — motorsport, MotoGP, Catalan MotoGP.
3-10, Belgrade, Serbia — rowing, world championships.
4-10, Bari, Italy — tennis, WTA, Delle Open.
5, Nottingham, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 4th T20.
7-10, Cincinnati, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Queen City Championship.
7-10, Straffan, Ireland — golf, European tour, Irish Open.
8, Brussels — athletics, Diamond League, Memorial van Damme.
8, Cardiff, Wales — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI.
8-Oct. 28, France — rugby union, men's World Cup.
10, Southampton, England — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI.
10, Monterey, California — motorsport, IndyCar, Monterey GP.
10, Misano Adriatico, Italy — motorsport, MotoGP, San Marino MotoGP.
12-17, tbd — tennis, Davis Cup group stage.
13, London — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI.
14-17, Virginia Water, England — golf, European tour, BMW PGA Championship.
15, London — cricket, England vs. New Zealand, 4th ODI.
16-17, Eugene, Oregon — athletics, Diamond League Finals, Prefontaine Classic.
17, Singapore — motorsport, F1, Singapore GP.
20-24, Pontevedra, Spain — triathlon, world championships.
20-26, Chengdu, China — tennis, ATP, Chengdu Open.
20-26, Zhuhai, China — tennis, ATP, Zhuhai Championships.
21-24, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France — golf, European tour, French Open.
22-24, Malaga, Spain — golf, US LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup.
22-24, Vancouver, British Columbia — tennis, ATP, Laver Cup.
23-Oct. 8, Hangzhou, China — athletics, Asian Games.
24, Suzuka, Japan — motorsport, F1, Japanese GP.
24, Berlin —athletics, Berlin Marathon.
24, Greater Noida, India — motorsport, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP.
27-Oct. 3, Astana, Kazakhstan — tennis, ATP, Astana Open.
28-Oct. 4, Beijing — tennis, ATP, China Open.
29-Oct. 1, Rome — golf, Ryder Cup.
29-Oct. 1, Rogers, Arkansas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Arkansas Championship.
30-Oct. 1, Riga, Latvia — athletics, world road running championships.
30-Oct. 8, Antwerp, Belgium — gymnastics, artistic world championships.
|OCTOBER
1, Motegi, Japan — motorsport, MotoGP, Japanese MotoGP.
1, Paris — horse race, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
4-15, Shanghai — tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.
5-8, Colony, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America.
5-8, St Andrews, Scotland — golf, European tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
8, Lusail, Qatar — motorsport, F1, Qatar GP.
8, Chicago — athletics, Chicago Marathon.
10-Nov. 26, India — cricket, men's World Cup.
12-15, Shanghai — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGA Shanghai.
12-15, Madrid — golf, European tour, Spanish Open.
15, Mandalika, Indonesia — motorsport, MotoGP, Indonesian MotoGP.
16-22, Tokyo — tennis, ATP, Japan Open.
16-22, Antwerp, Belgium — tennis, ATP, European Open.
19-22, tbd, South Korea — golf, US LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship.
20-Nov. 5, Santiago, Chile — athletics, Pan American Games.
22, Austin, Texas — motorsport, F1, US GP.
22, Phillip Island, Australia — motorsport, MotoGP, Australian MotoGP.
23-29, Vienna, Austria — tennis, ATP, Erste Bank Open.
23-29, Basel, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Indoors.
24-29, Budapest, Hungary — karate, world championships.
26-29, Taipei City, Taiwan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts.
28, tbd, South America — football, Copa Sudamericana final.
29, Mexico City — motorsport, F1, Mexico GP.
29, Buriram, Thailand — motorsport, MotoGP, Thailand MotoGP.
30-Nov. 5, Paris — tennis, ATP, Paris Masters.
|NOVEMBER
2-5, Ibaraki, Japan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Japan Classic.
3-4, Los Angeles — horse racing, Breeders' Cup.
5, Sao Paulo, Brazil — motorsport, F1, Sao Paulo GP.
5, New York — athletics, New York Marathon.
5-11, Stockholm, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Stockholm Open.
5-11, Metz, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.
7, Melbourne, Australia — horse race, Melbourne Cup.
7-12, tbd — tennis, Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
9-12, Sun City, South Africa — golf, European tour, Nedbank Challenge.
11, tbd, South America — football, Copa Libertadores final.
11-13, Belleair, Florida — golf, US LPGA Tour, The Annika.
12, Sepang, Malaysia — motorsport, MotoGP, Malaysian MotoGP.
12-19, Turin, Italy — tennis, ATP, ATP Finals.
12-19, tbd — tennis, ATP, Next Gen Finals.
16-19, Naples, Florida — golf, US LPGA Tour, Tour Championship.
16-19, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, DP World Tour Championship.
18, Las Vegas — motorsport, F1, Las Vegas GP.
19, Lusail, Qatar — motorsport, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP.
22-26, Malaga, Spain — tennis, Davis Cup Finals.
26, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — motorsport, F1, Abu Dhabi GP.
26, Cheste, Spain — motorsport, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP.
|DECEMBER
10, Brussels — athletics, European cross country championships.