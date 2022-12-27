2023 AP World Sports Calendar

|JANUARY
1-8, Australia — tennis, ATP-WTA, United Cup.
1-8, Adelaide, Australia — tennis, ATP-WTA, Adelaide International I.
1-15, Saudi Arabia — rally, Dakar Rally.
2-7, Pune India — tennis, ATP, Tata Open.
2-8, Auckland, New Zealand — tennis, WTA, ASB Classic.
3, Mumbai, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.
3-7, Multan, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd test.
4, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
4-5, Zagreb, Croatia — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
4-8, Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. South Africa, 3rd test.
5, Pune, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.
5-8, Kapalua, Hawaii — golf, US PGA Tour, Tournament of Champions.
7, Rajkot, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.
7-8, Adelboden, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
7-8, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
9-14, Auckland, New Zealand — tennis, ATP, ASB Classic.
9-14, Adelaide, Australia — tennis, ATP-WTA, Adelaide International II.
9-14, Hobart, Australia — tennis, WTA, Hobart International.
10, Flachau, Austria — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
10, Guwahati, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.
10, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI.
10-15, Wengen, Switzerland— Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
12, Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.
12, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI.
12, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 1st T20.
12-15, St. Anton, Austria — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
12-15, Honolulu — golf, US PGA Tour, Sony Open.
13-15, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, Hero Cup.
13-29, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, India — field hockey, men's World Cup.
14, Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI.
14, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 2nd T20.
14-15, tbd, United States — American football, NFL wild card playoffs.
15, Thiruvananthapuram, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.
15, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 3rd T20.
16-29, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.
17-22, Kitzbuhel, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
18, Hyderabad, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI.
18, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 1st ODI.
18-22, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
19-22, La Quinta, California — golf, US PGA Tour, The American Express.
19-22, Orlando, Florida — golf, US LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions.
19-22, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, Abu Dhabi Championship.
20, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 2nd ODI.
21, Raipur, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI.
21-22, Hamilton, New Zealand — rugby union, sevens world series.
21-22, tbd, United States — American football, NFL divisional round playoffs.
23, Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Ireland, 3rd ODI.
24, Indore, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI.
24, Schladming, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
24, Kronplatz, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
25-28, San Diego — golf, US PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open.
26-29, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
26-29, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, Dubai Desert Classic.
27, Ranchi, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 1st T20.
27, Bloemfontein, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. England, 1st ODI.
27-29, Sydney — rugby union, sevens world series.
28, Las Vegas — boxing, Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu for WBC-WBA-IBF-WBO super welterweight titles.
28-29, Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
29, Lucknow, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 2nd T20.
29, Bloemfontein, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. England, 2nd ODI.
29, Osaka, Japan — athletics, Osaka Women's Marathon.
29, tbd, United States — American football, NFL conference championships.
30-Feb. 5, Lyon, France — tennis, WTA, Lyon Open.
30-Feb. 5, Cali, Colombia — tennis, WTA, Copa Oster.
30-Feb. 5, Hua Hin, Thailand — tennis, WTA, Thailand Open.
|FEBRUARY
1, Ahmedabad, India — cricket, India vs. New Zealand, 3rd T20.
1, Kimberley, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. England, 3rd ODI.
2-5, Pebble Beach, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
2-5, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates — golf, European tour, Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
3-5, tbd — tennis, Davis Cup qualifying.
4, Cardiff, Wales — rugby union, Six Nations, Wales vs. Ireland.
4, London — rugby union, Six Nations, England vs. Scotland.
4, Chamonix, France — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
4, Sunrise, Florida — ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game.
4-8, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. West Indies, 1st test.
5, Rome — rugby union, Six Nations, Italy vs. France.
6-12, Dallas — tennis, ATP, Dallas Open.
6-12, Cordoba, Argentina — tennis, ATP, Cordoba Open.
6-12, Montpellier, France — tennis, ATP, Open Sud de France.
6-12, Linz, Austria — tennis, WTA, Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
6-19, Courchevel-Meribel, France — Alpine skiing, world championships.
9-12, Scottsdale, Arizona — golf, US PGA Tour, Phoenix Open.
9-12, Singapore — golf, European tour, Singapore Classic.
9-13, Nagpur, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 1st test.
10-26, South Africa — cricket, Women's T20 World Cup.
11, Dublin — rugby union, Six Nations, Ireland vs. France.
11, Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby union, Six Nations, Scotland vs. Wales.
12, London — rugby union, Six Nations, England vs. Italy.
12, Glendale, Arizona — American football, NFL Super Bowl.
12-16, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. West Indies, 2nd test.
13-18, Doha, Qatar — tennis, WTA, Qatar Open.
13-19, Rotterdam, Netherlands — tennis, ATP, ABN AMRO Open.
13-19, Delray Beach, Florida — tennis, ATP, Delray Beach Open.
13-19, Buenos Aires, Argentina — tennis, ATP, Argentina Open.
14-15, Europe — football, Champions League round of 16.
16-19, Pacific Palisades, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational.
16-19, Bangkok — golf, European tour, Thailand Classic.
16-20, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st test.
17-21, New Delhi — cricket, India vs. Australia, 2nd test.
18, Bathurst, Australia — athletics, world cross country championships.
18, Sydney — rugby league, World Club Challenge: Penrith vs. St Helens.
19, Salt Lake City — basketball, NBA All-Star Game.
19-25, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, WTA, Dubai Championships.
20-26, Rio de Janeiro — tennis, ATP, Rio Open,
20-26, Doha, Qatar — tennis, ATP, Qatar Open.
20-26, Marseille, France — tennis, ATP, Open 13.
20-26, Merida, Mexico — tennis, WTA, Merida Open.
21-22, Europe — football, Champions League round of 16.
23-26, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Honda Classic.
23-26, Chonburi, Thailand — golf, US LPGA Tour, Honda Thailand.
23-26, New Delhi — golf, European tour, Indian Open.
23-26, Crans Montana, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
23-26, tbd — basketball, Americas men's World Cup qualifying.
23-27, Asia — basketball, Asian men's World Cup qualifying.
24-26, Cairo, Egypt; Luanda, Angola — basketball, African men's World Cup qualifying.
24-26, Mayakoba, Mexico — golf, LIV Golf.
24-27, Europe — basketball, European men's World Cup qualifying.
24-28, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 2nd test.
25, Rome — rugby union, Six Nations, Italy vs. Ireland.
25, Cardiff, Wales — rugby union, Six Nations, Wales vs. England.
25-26, Palisades Tahoe, California — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
25-26, Los Angeles — rugby union, sevens world series.
26, London — football, English League Cup final.
26, Paris — rugby union, Six Nations, France vs. Scotland.
27-March 5, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, ATP, Dubai Championships.
27-March 5, Acapulco, Mexico — tennis, ATP, Mexican Open.
27-March 5, Santiago, Chile — tennis, ATP, Chile Open.
27-March 5, Monterrey, Mexico — tennis, WTA, Monterrey Open.
27-March 5, Austin, Texas — tennis, WTA, ATX Open.
28-March 4, Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. West Indies, 1st test.
MORE