NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/26 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120
Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118
Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90
New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87
Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96
Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102
N.Y. Islanders 35 19 14 2 40 112 98
Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119
Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99
Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88
Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84
Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95
St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124
Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98
Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117
Chicago 32 8 20 4 20 75 122
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100
Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128
Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104
Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 110 109
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122
Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129
San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129
Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.