NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74 18-0-2 9-4-0 6-3-0 Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90 10-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0 Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82 13-2-3 8-5-3 5-1-1 New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87 10-8-1 12-2-1 5-5-1 Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95 10-3-3 9-6-2 5-1-2 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96 8-6-4 11-5-1 4-5-0 Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102 11-5-1 8-8-3 3-2-1 Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97 12-4-1 8-7-0 7-5-0 N.Y. Islanders 35 19 14 2 40 112 98 10-6-0 9-8-2 7-4-0 Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105 8-6-3 6-5-4 3-5-2 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 7-8-2 9-6-0 4-6-1 Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120 8-5-3 7-11-1 4-3-1 Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118 7-9-0 8-7-3 3-4-0 Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106 8-8-1 6-8-2 4-4-0 Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 7-9-1 4-8-6 4-7-4 Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135 8-11-1 2-10-1 3-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100 10-9-0 14-2-1 5-4-1 Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99 10-4-3 10-5-3 6-2-3 Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128 10-5-2 9-7-4 5-4-2 Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88 12-5-0 9-7-1 11-2-0 Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104 9-6-2 9-4-2 7-2-2 Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84 9-5-2 10-6-0 8-2-1 Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95 11-6-1 8-6-1 5-2-0 Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 110 109 10-6-2 6-6-5 6-2-2 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122 9-9-1 9-6-1 3-4-0 St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124 6-7-1 10-9-1 3-4-1 Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98 8-5-3 6-8-2 4-4-3 Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129 6-9-1 9-6-2 9-2-0 San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129 4-10-5 7-8-1 2-5-5 Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117 5-3-2 6-13-3 0-2-2 Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146 5-8-1 4-14-3 4-5-1 Chicago 32 8 20 4 20 75 122 5-12-2 3-8-2 0-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.