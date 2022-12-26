NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|33
|27
|4
|2
|56
|130
|74
|18-0-2
|9-4-0
|6-3-0
|Carolina
|34
|22
|6
|6
|50
|106
|90
|10-3-1
|12-3-5
|9-1-0
|Toronto
|34
|21
|7
|6
|48
|111
|82
|13-2-3
|8-5-3
|5-1-1
|New Jersey
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|115
|87
|10-8-1
|12-2-1
|5-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|33
|19
|9
|5
|43
|114
|95
|10-3-3
|9-6-2
|5-1-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|19
|11
|5
|43
|116
|96
|8-6-4
|11-5-1
|4-5-0
|Washington
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|111
|102
|11-5-1
|8-8-3
|3-2-1
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|115
|97
|12-4-1
|8-7-0
|7-5-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|19
|14
|2
|40
|112
|98
|10-6-0
|9-8-2
|7-4-0
|Detroit
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|98
|105
|8-6-3
|6-5-4
|3-5-2
|Buffalo
|32
|16
|14
|2
|34
|127
|109
|7-8-2
|9-6-0
|4-6-1
|Florida
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|114
|120
|8-5-3
|7-11-1
|4-3-1
|Montreal
|34
|15
|16
|3
|33
|95
|118
|7-9-0
|8-7-3
|3-4-0
|Ottawa
|33
|14
|16
|3
|31
|100
|106
|8-8-1
|6-8-2
|4-4-0
|Philadelphia
|35
|11
|17
|7
|29
|90
|119
|7-9-1
|4-8-6
|4-7-4
|Columbus
|33
|10
|21
|2
|22
|89
|135
|8-11-1
|2-10-1
|3-6-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|36
|24
|11
|1
|49
|122
|100
|10-9-0
|14-2-1
|5-4-1
|Dallas
|35
|20
|9
|6
|46
|125
|99
|10-4-3
|10-5-3
|6-2-3
|Los Angeles
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|121
|128
|10-5-2
|9-7-4
|5-4-2
|Winnipeg
|34
|21
|12
|1
|43
|111
|88
|12-5-0
|9-7-1
|11-2-0
|Seattle
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|113
|104
|9-6-2
|9-4-2
|7-2-2
|Colorado
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|96
|84
|9-5-2
|10-6-0
|8-2-1
|Minnesota
|33
|19
|12
|2
|40
|106
|95
|11-6-1
|8-6-1
|5-2-0
|Calgary
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|109
|10-6-2
|6-6-5
|6-2-2
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|126
|122
|9-9-1
|9-6-1
|3-4-0
|St. Louis
|34
|16
|16
|2
|34
|105
|124
|6-7-1
|10-9-1
|3-4-1
|Nashville
|32
|14
|13
|5
|33
|82
|98
|8-5-3
|6-8-2
|4-4-3
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|15
|3
|33
|114
|129
|6-9-1
|9-6-2
|9-2-0
|San Jose
|35
|11
|18
|6
|28
|108
|129
|4-10-5
|7-8-1
|2-5-5
|Arizona
|32
|11
|16
|5
|27
|87
|117
|5-3-2
|6-13-3
|0-2-2
|Anaheim
|35
|9
|22
|4
|22
|83
|146
|5-8-1
|4-14-3
|4-5-1
|Chicago
|32
|8
|20
|4
|20
|75
|122
|5-12-2
|3-8-2
|0-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.