Business headlines that shaped 2022

After two winters of COVID-19, businesses started to look more hopefully to the future. Supply chains could heal themselves; workers could continue to be productive while working at home and people could even start shopping, eating out and travelling. It was an optimistic forecast. We were ready to move past COVID-19 and get on with our lives. But 2022 had some surprises in store.