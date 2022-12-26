Protein Hydrolysate Market Global Investor, Latest Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, by Regional Forecast to 2030

The global protein hydrolysate market size was valued at more than USD 150 million in 2020, which is expected to grow to register a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Protein hydrolysate is a product of various enzymes, alkalies, or acids that yields protein. A variety of plants and animals produce it, as well as various milk products. During hospitalization and the treatment of various diseases, patients cannot take protein from regular food, so protein hydrolysate is commonly administered. Most of these proteins come in the form of solids or liquids. Globally, there has been an increasing demand for protein hydrolysate due to increased awareness about consuming a balanced diet and increased spending capacity of consumers.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC404