Copper Chemicals Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

In 2020, the global copper chemicals market was valued at $2 billion, and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027.

There are several chemicals formed from copper, most of which have oxidation states +1 and +2, which are sometimes known as cuprous and cupric. There are several chemical and biological processes that are enhanced or catalyzed by copper compounds, whether organic or organometallic. Copper chemicals include copper acetates, copper cyanide, copper naphthenate, copper cyanide, copper carbonate, copper sulfate, cupric nitrate, cupric chloride, cupric oxide, and cuprous chloride. Raw materials such as mercaptan can be found in applications such as pesticides, paint, ceramics, textile, and mining & metallurgy.

