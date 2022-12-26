Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2022-2030

In 2020, the amorphous polyalphaolefin market was valued at more than $300 million. In addition, the amorphous polyalphaolefin is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Amorphous polyalphaolefins (APAOs) are synthesized by polymerizing alkyl aluminum with nitrile alcohol and zn-nitrite catalysts. The process results in the formation of amorphous polyalphaolefins, which are low in crystallinity. Physically and chemically, these products have the perfect combination to be used in hot melt adhesives. The manufacturing of hot melt adhesives relies on manufacturing amorphous polyalphaolefins that can be achieved by direct synthesis. In addition hot melt adhesives, pressure-sensitive adhesives can be formulated from them. Hot melt adhesives can be applied rapidly and precisely on assembly lines, which are high-speed manufacturing processes.

